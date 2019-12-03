Jacksonville State lost its second straight game and for the fourth time in five games as the Gamecocks fell at George Mason 67-60 on Tuesday night.
This was the fifth straight game away from home. JSU (2-5) will play at Alabama A&M on Saturday at 4 p.m. before returning to Pete Mathews Coliseum on Dec. 11 against Troy.
Four to know
—De'Torrion Ware, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, entered the game as JSU's leading scorer with 11.7 points a game. Tuesday marked his first time in the starting lineup this season. He responded with a team-high 19 points, while playing 23 minutes. He also led in rebounds with seven.
—Junior guard Derrick Cook started and scored 11 points while grabbing six rebounds.
—Derek St. Hilaire started and had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Elias Harden (six points) and Martin Roub (no points) started as well. Jacara Cross, a 6-8 senior forward, came off the bench and had seven points and four rebounds.
—JSU had the George Mason lead down to 60-58 when Cook made a layup with 2:26 to go. George Mason then reeled off seven straight points to take control for good. JSU led 29-28 at halftime, but George Mason's Jamal Hartwell sank a basket with 18:10 to go, and JSU never led again. The Gamecocks got the lead down to a point five times in the second half and tied it on two other occasions.