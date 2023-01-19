 Skip to main content
JSU men: Gamecocks drop sixth of last seven, drop to last place in ASUN

JSU logo teaser

A logo for Jacksonville State University

After three games coming off the bench, Juwan Perdue moved back into the starting lineup for Jacksonville State, but even his productive night couldn't turn around the Gamecocks' fortunes Thursday.

Perdue had 17 points and seven rebounds. The points are his second best of the season, but JSU fell 55-51 at Florida Gulf Coast.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.