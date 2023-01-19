JSU men: Gamecocks drop sixth of last seven, drop to last place in ASUN

After three games coming off the bench, Juwan Perdue moved back into the starting lineup for Jacksonville State, but even his productive night couldn't turn around the Gamecocks' fortunes Thursday.
Perdue had 17 points and seven rebounds. The points are his second best of the season, but JSU fell 55-51 at Florida Gulf Coast.
JSU has lost six of its last seven and dropped to 8-12. In the ASUN Conference, the Gamecocks are 1-6 and tied for last place with Central Arkansas. Only the top 10 of the league's 14 teams will advance to the postseason tournament.
JSU's only lead came with 12:30 left in the first half when Skyelar Potter's free throw put the Gamecocks up 12-11.
In the second half, JSU never trailed by more than eight and even tied it at one point at 33-33 with 14:21 to play. Florida Gulf Coast responded with seven straight points and never trailed again.
The Gamecocks trimmed the advantage to 50-47 on a Perdue layup with 48 seconds left. JSU's Amanze Ngumezi hit a pair of baskets with 14 seconds left, but FGCU remained in control.
—JSU guards Demaree King (14.2 points a game) and Potter (14.1 points a game) entered as the team's top two scorers but struggled from the field. King had six points on 3-of-12 shooting. Potter had 10 on 2-of-11 shooting.
—Ngumezi had eight points and seven rebounds.
—Marcellus Bingham had two points to go with his team-high 11 rebounds as JSU held a 40-32 rebounding edge.
—JSU will visit Stetson (10-8, 5-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
