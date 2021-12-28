JSU men: Gamecocks drop season-high 123 points in win over Carver College

JACKSONVILLE — Even without leading scorer Darian Adams, Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team posted its highest-point total of the season Tuesday in a 123-59 victory over Carver College.
Six Gamecocks scored in double figures, led by Demaree King’s 21 points. King made seven 3-point baskets and dished out five assists.
Brandon Huffman was 9 of 11 from the field and scored a season-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks.
Kayne Henry, Jay Pal and Jalen Gibbs scored 16 points apiece. Henry led the team in rebounds with eight. Pal added five rebounds and four assists and Gibbs three rebounds and five assists.
Jalen Finch was 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 14 points, a team-high 10 assists and five rebounds.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks got 41 points from their bench. King did the heavy lifting, but Maros Zeliznak added six points, Juwan Perdue four and Semaj Henderson four. Perdue added seven rebounds, and Henderson finished with six rebounds and six assists.
—Also aiding the bench effort was Tanguy Touze, a freshman from France, who scored his first career points as a Gamecock and finished the night with six points.
—The Gamecocks shot 62 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and led by as many as 68 points late in the second half.
—JSU (7-6) will finish up non-conference play Thursday when they host Middle Georgia at 3 p.m. The Gamecocks’ first ASUN Conference game is slated for Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. against Bellarmine at Pete Mathews Coliseum.