JSU men: Gamecocks down UT Martin, get conference win

JACKSONVILLE — When Jacksonville State needs an early-game bump, Kayne Henry is usually there to provide one.
Henry scored 12 of the first 16 JSU points in Thursday’s win over Southeast Missouri, then followed that up in a 72-58 win over UT Martin on Saturday with 18 first-half points, including a 3-for-3 mark on 3-pointers, to get JSU started strong.
The junior forward has been the engine that keeps the Gamecocks chugging early, and he propelled JSU out to a 36-25 first-half advantage.
“Coach Harper wants me to bring energy from the very start of the game, so I do my best to do that,” Henry said after the game. “I try not to force things and just let the game come to me.”
When that slowed down in the second, the rest of Gamecocks kicked into gear.
Henry didn’t score after intermission, but De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross picked up the mantle to push the JSU lead quickly to a comfortable margin in the mid-teens for the majority of the second half.
Ware scored all nine of his points after halftime, and Cross scored 20.
With just two games left on the regular-season schedule, the Gamecocks will spend the last two games fighting to secure the best seed they can in an Ohio Valley Conference tournament that only takes the top eight teams in a 12-team league.
After Saturday’s games, Jacksonville State (12-17, 7-9 OVC) sits tied for sixth with Morehead State and Eastern Illinois, who also sport 7-9 conference records.
Four to know
—Quentin Dove led the UT Martin scoring effort with 26. Parker Stewart, who leads the Skyhawks in scoring at 19.8 points a game, sat out for the third straight game with an ankle injury. Derek Hawthorne scored 20 to help out Dove.
—The Gamecocks outscored UT Martin 19-1 off the bench. The injury-hobbled Skyhawks played just six players more than 10 total minutes. Both Dove and Hawthorne played all 40 minutes, as did Eman Sertovic.
—JSU assisted on 14 of its 27 baskets.
—The win gives the Gamecocks back-to-back victories for the first time since starting off OVC play 2-0 in early January.
Who said
—Harper on the game: “I just saw a team that looked connected. I thought we looked very unselfish. We even over-passed at times.”
—Harper on Henry’s strong starts: “I’d like for him to continue that over into the second half next week, that would be great.”
—Henry on the game: “I like to play team ball, and I thought we turned down a lot of good shots for better shots. We hustled and played hard out there.”
What's next
—The Gamecocks are set for the final week of the regular season. JSU will head to Nashville to play Tennessee State on Thursday. The Gamecocks close out their league schedule at home against Tennessee Tech on Feb. 29.