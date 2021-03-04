JSU men: Gamecocks dispatch Murray State again, will face Belmont next

If nothing else, Jacksonville State will get to leave the Ohio Valley Conference with a three-game sweep of league basketball power Murray State.
After sweeping a two-game regular-season series with the Racers, JSU edged them in overtime 68-65 in the first round of the eight-team OVC tournament Thursday in Evansville, Ind. The Gamecocks are entering the ASUN Conference next season.
Fourth-seeded JSU (18-8) will play top-seeded Belmont (25-3) in the semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game.
Murray State (10-11) led much of the second half and even had a 55-53 advantage after a Justice Brown 3-pointer with 1:29 to play. JSU's Darian Adams answered with a trey of his own with 59 seconds left to put the Gamecocks up by one. A Kayne Henry foul shot put the lead to two, but Murray's Tevin Brown's driving layup tied it 57-57 with 27 seconds left. Adams missed a last-second 3-pointer, sending the game into overtime.
In the extra period, Murray pushed ahead 65-63 on Brown's jumper with 2:08 to play. That's the last point the Racers scored.
Jalen Finch sank a basket with 1:39 to play, and Henry made a second-chance layup with 40 seconds left. DeMaree King made a foul shot with 10 seconds left.
Four to know
—Adams, who made All-OVC first team, finished with 22 points and three rebounds while playing 42 minutes.
—Henry managed 14 points and five rebounds.
—Brandon Huffman, a second-team All-OVC performer, played 31 minutes, scored 10 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked four shots.
—Finch had four points, four rebounds and a team-high four assists.