Jacksonville State won its seventh straight game Saturday, but the 97-72 win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville wasn't enough to push the Gamecocks higher than third in the league standings.
Finishing third gives JSU (23-8, 15-3 OVC) the No. 3 seed for the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, which will begin Wednesday in Evansville, Ind. That marks the Gamecocks' highest seeding ever for a Division I tournament and allows them a bye through the first round, but top-seeded Belmont and No. 2-seeded Murray State get a bye through the first and second rounds.
JSU will play Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against either No. 6-seeded Eastern Illinois or seventh-seeded Tennessee-Martin on ESPN+. Those two teams will play Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
If the Gamecocks win, they'll face Murray State on Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
Four to know
—Senior Jason Burnell tied his career high with 30 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. That gave him his 15th double-double of the year. He had 21 points in the first half as JSU led 50-20 by intermission.
—Christian Cunningham, another senior, had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his 20th career double-double.
—Ty Hudson, Detrick Mostella and De'Torrion Ware finished with 11, 11 and 15 points, respectively.
—JSU's 23 wins ties last year's team for the most by the Gamecocks in its Division I era.