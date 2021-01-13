JSU men: Gamecocks' contest at SIUE is postponed

Jacksonville State's men's basketball game Monday at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has been postponed.
The Ohio Valley Conference announced the postponement today and attributed it to the league's COVID-19 protocols. A makeup date will be announced later.
Because of the protocols, SUIE has postponed its next three games, including Thursday's against Eastern Kentucky, Saturday's against Morehead State and the home contest against JSU.
The Gamecocks originally were set to visit SIUE for men's and women's basketball Jan. 2. Both were postponed, with the men set to visit Monday. The women are scheduled to play at SIUE on Feb. 2.
The JSU men (7-4, 3-2 OVC) and women (6-2, 3-1) are scheduled to play at home Thursday against Tennessee State (4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) and Belmont on Saturday (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.).