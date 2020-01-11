JSU men: Gamecocks collapse against Austin Peay for second straight OVC loss

JACKSONVILLE — As storms raged outside of Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, Austin Peay was weathering a storm on the basketball floor.
Seven minutes into the game, Jacksonville State’s offense had produced 16 points.
Austin Peay’s side of the scoreboard was still blank.
At the end, the Governors overcame JSU 71-67.
“We just have to find a way to finish better,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “We didn’t do that today. It’s about details, and we didn’t take care of them, and they did.”
The Gamecocks came out firing, hitting, rebounding and stealing to get out to a 16-point advantage before a Governor could coax a shot into the basket. The scoreboard read 16-0, and the boxscore showed a 12-1 rebounding advantage for the Gamecocks. When the Gamecocks did miss, they pulled down the board, five offensive rebounds in that opening stretch.
That gaudy difference dwindled as the game went on, but JSU still kept control through much of the game. After the Governors cut the deficit to one early in the second half, JSU responded, pushing it back to 10.
That control went out the window with about three minutes left.
Seven straight points from Austin Peay were met and enabled by four turnovers in the same stretch from JSU. The Gamecocks turned it over 20 times in the gradual collapse of a game.
With a basket at the 1:10 mark, Austin Peay took their first lead. As the scoreboard ticked time to zero, they took an improbable win from the Gamecocks.
"We did what we needed to do defensively, execution-wise down the stretch wasn’t good enough,” Harper said.
After two straight games against the lone two teams with undefeated conference records, Murray State and Austin Peay, JSU leaves the two games with two losses by a combined eight points. The Gamecocks sit at 2-2 in Ohio Valley Conference contests after a 2-0 start.
Four to know
—Austin Peay turned in the comeback despite one of the lowest scoring games of the season from its best player. Terry Taylor, the preseason OVC Player of the Year, scored six points in the first half and 14 in the game. He came into the game averaging 27 points in three conference games. Taylor scored four points, all at the line, in the final two minutes to complete the comeback.
—Elias Harden led JSU with 15 points, while De’Torrion Ware scored 13 and Derrick Cook 11. Carlos Paez made 5-of-6 from 3-point range for 16 to lead the Governors. Jordyn Adams scored 13.
—The early rebounding advantage led to a 39-33 rebounding mark in favor of JSU. The Gamecocks shot 48 percent to Austin Peay’s 37 percent. Austin Peay shot 27 free throws to 17 for the Gamecocks.
—The win gives Austin Peay four straight victories over JSU.
Who said
—Harper on committing turnovers: “They felt like they could eat the ball up and turn us over, and they did. We just have to be better with the basketball. If you take care of the ball, you win the game.”
— Harper on the rebounding advantage: “We did well for the most part. Terry Taylor got a couple there late, a big one to hit Adams for a 3.”
What's next
—Jacksonville State (7-10, 2-2 OVC) will hit the road to Illinois for the next two OVC contests. The Gamecocks play Eastern Illinois Thursday at 7:30 p.m. before facing SouSaturday.