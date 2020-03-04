JSU men: Gamecocks close season with first-round OVC loss

Seventh-seeded Jacksonville State trailed nearly the entire game and fell 67-61 to sixth-seeded Eastern Illinois in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday.
This was a first-round game, and with the loss, JSU ended its season at 13-19.
The Gamecocks led only twice, including 2-0 after Jacara Cross made the first basket and 18-17 when Derek St. Hilaire sank a foul shot with 5:50 left in the opening half.
JSU trailed by five at halftime and as much as 15 in the second half. The Gamecocks trimmed the advantage to four on three occasions but couldn't get any closer.
Five to know
--JSU started guards Derrick Cook, Ty Hudson and Elias Harden and forward Kayne Henry and Cross. Hudson and Cross are JSU's two seniors, and they led the team in scoring. Cross had 16 points after averaging a team-high 12.6 points a game in the regular season, while Hudson added 13.
--Henry, perhaps JSU's most dynamic player, had a team-high 10 rebounds but only three points on 1-of-10 shooting.
--De'Torrion Ware, who averaged 12 points as JSU's super-sub, finished with nine points while playing 24 minutes off the bench.
--Turnovers, a problem much of the year for JSU, weren't a major issue Wednesday. JSU made 15, while EIU had 14.
--Josiah Wallace had 25 points for EIU, while Mack Smith added 17.