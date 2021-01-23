JSU men: Gamecocks close out strong in first win at Austin Peay since 2017

Jacksonville State scored the last nine points in a 76-70 win at Austin Peay on Saturday night.
After the Govs' Terry Taylor sank two foul shots with 2:42 to go, JSU's Darian Adams answered with a 3-pointer to tie it 70-70. Amanze Ngumezi sank a basket in the late for a 72-70 lead with 54 seconds left.
Adams made two foul shots, and Demaree King made two more to close it out.
After Taylor's foul shots, Austin Peay missed three shots and committed two turnovers.
"I thought we had a lot of guys step up and play well today," JSU coach Ray Harper said in a news release. "We needed everybody if we were to get out of here with a win. We went down by five with a little over four minutes to go, but we showed a lot of resiliency and got stops down the stretch."
Five to know
--This is JSU's first win over Austin Peay since Jan. 7, 2017, at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks had lost four straight to the Govs until Saturday's win.
--Adams finished with 22 points for JSU (10-5, 6-3 OVC), three rebounds and six assists.
--Brandon Huffman had 20 points and four rebounds.
--Jalen Finch played a team-high 38 minutes and posted 11 points and five assists.
--Taylor had 19 points and six rebounds for Austin Peay (8-5, 4-3), while Jordyn Adams pitched in 18 points.