JSU men: Gamecocks clinch spot in OVC tourney, will need to win four games in four days for title

JACKSONVILLE — Jacara Cross knows what it’s like to win an Ohio Valley Conference tournament. The Jacksonville State senior has played in an NCAA tournament.
As the last Gamecock standing with such career credits, he has insights for JSU’s next act and his last as a college player.
“The memories are just how hard we worked, and pay attention to detail,” Cross said. “Now, it’s my job to teach the younger guys the details and what it takes to play hard all the time.
“Just don’t stop.”
JSU hopes not to stop in this week’s OVC tournament, and the Gamecocks did all they could Saturday to help their cause. JSU took the lead on Kayne Henry’s offensive rebound and free throws with 15 seconds left and beat Tennessee Tech 75-71 in the regular-season finale in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The victory, coupled with Eastern Kentucky’s victory over Morehead State, secured the OVC’s No. 7 seed for JSU. The Gamecocks (13-18, 8-10) will play No. 6 Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in Evansville, Ind.
JSU’s lone chance for postseason play will be to win the OVC tournament and automatic NCAA tourney bid. To do that, the Gamecocks must win four games in four days … one at a time.
“I said going into the game, that the two hottest teams in the league are Belmont and Eastern Illinois, and we get one of them Wednesday night,” JSU coach Ray Harper said.
Saturday saw Henry finish with 19 points including the go-ahead play. He outjumped Keishawn Davidson to rebound a Marek Welsch miss then crashed to the floor, along with Davidson, who was called for the foul.
Henry, who had 12 rebounds on the night, hit both free throws to make it 73-71.
Tech’s Junior Clay missed a 3-point try with two seconds left. Welsch rebounded, drew an immediate foul from Dane Quest, and hit two free throws to provide the final margin.
Ty Hudson added 16 points for JSU. Cross scored 15, and Welsch added nine in nearly 20 minutes of play, nearly double the freshman’s 11.6 season average.
JSU goes into tourney-preparation mode, and its mission is daunting but clear.
“I’ve been in situations where you have to win four games in four days and done it twice,” Harper said. “People talk about how hard it is to win four games in four days, but it’s not any harder than practicing four days, I’ll promise you.
“We’ve got depth. We’ve got guys that can play some minutes, so we just have to lock in defensively.”
What will the Gamecocks hear from the only player on the roster who’s been to the promised land?
“I’ll tell them, every play counts, and play hard until the final buzzer,” Cross said.
Three to know
—Cross had one of JSU’s biggest plays down the stretch Saturday, dropping a jump-hook from a Derek St. Hilarie with 1:06 left to put JSU up 71-69. St. Hilaire had five assists on the night.
—St. Hilaire had the assist on another huge play, driving from just in front of JSU’s bench to the foul line, then pivoting back and firing the ball. Welch, standing right where St. Hilaire had been, caught it in perfect shooting position and drained the 3-pointer to give JSU a 69-67 lead at 3:09.
—Ty Hudson, the other senior on JSU’s roster, also played well in his final home game, hitting six of nine shots from the floor. Hudson, who transferred from Clemson after the 2016-17 season, “looked like the Ty Hudson of old,” Harper said.
Who said
—Cross on JSU’s postseason prospects: “This team, we’ve done had some ups and downs this year, and I feel like this is the perfect time of the year, where we come together. … I just want us to win an OVC championship and everybody just enjoy the experience.”
—Harper on Welsch’s play: “I told our staff, there was one reason why I went with him tonight, and it was the last couple of days, any time there was a loose ball on the floor, he was the first one diving on the floor. He was taking charges, and, if you’re going to win games that really matter late in the season, those are the type of players you have to have on the floor.”
What’s next
—Jacksonville State earned the seventh seed in the OVC tournament and will play No. 6 Eastern Illinois on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The winner will play Thursday at 8:30 p.m., against No. 3-seeded Austin Peay.