JSU men: Gamecocks claw their way out of ASUN basement

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are cellar dwellers no more.
After defeating Lipscomb on Thursday, Jax State took care of business again on Saturday, knocking off Austin Peay 70-53.
“We knew it was a big one coming into this game tonight, to get back in the conference standings, you know, to just prove to ourselves that we can get it done,” senior guard Demaree King said.
The Gamecocks did just that this week, winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season. King, who played a team-high 39 minutes Saturday, called the victories over Lipscomb and Austin Peay “mandatory.”
“We needed these dubs if we want to get into the conference tournament,” he said. “I feel like winning these games is very big for us.
“And then, you know, the games next week are going to be even bigger.”
After entering the week in the basement of the ASUN standings with a 1-7 mark, Jax State ran its record to 3-7. The Gamecocks are now tied for 11th place with North Florida. Only the top 10 teams make the conference tournament.
King, who finished Saturday’s contest with a team-high 15 points and four assists, said the team’s goals extend beyond just making the tournament field.
“I want to win the conference tournament,” he said. “I know it ain’t just me that wants to win it. Everybody wants to win it.”
King believes if the Gamecocks get in, and are playing well, they have what it takes to do damage.
“It ain’t too many teams that I feel like can play with us once we’re playing at our best, and making shots, and playing good defense,” he said. “I feel like we could beat any team in the ASUN if we are playing all together and as one.”
The Gamecocks used two 9-0 runs — one in each half — to separate from Austin Peay.
After a slow start, Jax State found itself down 20-17 before Peyton Daniels started the first-half run by burying a 3-pointer. Two layups from Marcellus Brigham Jr. and one from Juwan Perdue gave the Gamecocks a 26-20 lead, and Jax State led 34-26 at the break.
Austin Peay cut its deficit to 35-30 early in the second half, but Jax State rattled off another 9-0 run, ensuring the Governors would get no closer.
Monzy Jackson, who recently returned from injury, scored five points in the run, nailing a 3-pointer and knocking down two free throws.
What to know
—Maros Zeliznak and Brigham were the only other Gamecocks in double figures. Zeliznak finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and Brigham had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
—Skylar Potter sat out most of the first half after picking up two quick fouls. He finished the game with eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
—Perdue and Jackson each finished with seven points. Perdue had seven boards and Jackson pulled down five.
—All 10 Gamecocks who played scored. Daniels, Travis Roberts and JJ Platt chipped in three points apiece, and Amanze Ngumezi finished with two points.
Who said
—King on the key to beating Austin Peay: “They’ve been struggling like us, and so it was just whoever got it done, whoever came out and played the hardest was going to come out with that win tonight.”
—Jax State head coach Ray Harper on the importance of the win: “Like we talked about this morning, it’s the biggest game on our schedule because it’s our next game. That has to be our approach down the stretch. We’ve got eight to go and the only game that matters right now is Eastern Kentucky. Whoever’s after that, we’ll worry about them after Thursday.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (10-13, 3-7) hit the road next week. They’ll play at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before facing Bellarmine on Saturday at 3 p.m.