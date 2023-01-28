 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU men: Gamecocks claw their way out of ASUN basement

JSU basketball teaser

Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Photo by Trent Penny / The Anniston Star.

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are cellar dwellers no more.

After defeating Lipscomb on Thursday, Jax State took care of business again on Saturday, knocking off Austin Peay 70-53.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.