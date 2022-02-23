JSU men: Gamecocks claim at least a share of ASUN regular-season title

JACKSONVILLE — When the final horn sounded at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday night, Jacksonville State knew it had earned at least a share of the ASUN West Division title.
The Gamecocks found out later that they had achieved much more than that.
An 81-68 JSU victory over Eastern Kentucky, combined with Liberty’s 82-72 overtime loss to Florida Gulf Coast, assured the Gamecocks at least a share of the ASUN regular-season championship.
To claim sole possession of the regular-season crown, all JSU (19-9, 12-3) has to do is beat cellar-dweller North Alabama (9-19, 2-13) on Saturday. Even if the Gamecocks fall against the Lions, they’ve already locked up the West Division's No. 1 seed and will host throughout the ASUN Conference tournament. JSU holds head-to-head wins over Liberty, Jacksonville and Bellarmine, which all sport 11-4 conference records.
