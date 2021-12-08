JSU men: Gamecocks can't overcome 23 turnovers at VCU

Turnovers and poor free-throw shooting doomed Jacksonville State's men's basketball team Wednesday night in a 66-52 loss at VCU.
The Gamecocks turned the ball over a season-high 23 times, leading to 31 VCU points. JSU also had issues at the free-throw line, making just 7 of 16 attempts from the charity stripe.
The loss was JSU's second straight after the Gamecocks lost at home against South Alabama 74-64 on Saturday. The Gamecocks (3-5) will look to bounce back Monday when they host LaGrange College.
Four to know
—Darian Adams entered the contest as JSU's leading scorer at 15.1 points a game, but VCU held the senior to just two points.
—Jalen Gibbs led the Gamecocks with 12 points.
—Jay Pal, who entered averaging 1.8 points a game this season, scored a season-high 11 in 33 minutes of action. Maros Zeliznak matched his season-high with six points.
—Brandon Huffman led the Gamecocks with seven rebounds, and Jalen Finch posted a team-high three assists. Both Huffman and Finch finished with eight points.