JSU men: Gamecocks can't hold late lead at Florida International

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team had an eight-point lead with 5:15 to play but couldn't hold it in a 74-70 loss at Florida International on Friday night.
Antonio Daye had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, including six points in the final 1:11 for Florida International.
The Gamecocks (3-2) went ahead 66-58 with 5:15 to play on a Jalen Finch basket. FIU scored the next eight points before JSU's Juwan Perdue broke the drought with a free throw. That put the Gamecocks up 67-66 with 1:21 to play.
Daye followed with a basket, and FIU never trailed again.
Four to know
—Darian Adams led JSU with 20 points, five rebounds and two steals. He averages a team-high 14.4 points a game.
—Finch added 16 points, five assists and four steals.
—Demaree King added 10 points as he nailed a pair of 3-pointers. He has hit 17 through five games. Perdue had eight points and five rebounds.
—Jacksonville State will play at Florida International again Sunday at 1 p.m. before opening Ohio Valley Conference play Dec. 13 at Tennessee Tech.