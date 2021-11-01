JSU men: Gamecocks bring experienced team into opening exhibition

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team will open its season with an exhibition Wednesday night, and games like this can be useful to helping a coach evaluate his team.
For JSU coach Ray Harper, he won't need to evaluate individual players as much as he might in another year.
Of the 16 players on his roster, 12 played at JSU a year ago. Only two didn't return: Martin Roub, who was a senior, and Khalil Johnson, who transferred to Shawnee State, an NAIA school in Oklahoma.
The group returning for JSU includes the top eight in playing time from last year's team, which went 18-9, including 13-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference. In addition to the experienced players returning, JSU also got to have summer workouts, which the Gamecocks didn't last year because of the pandemic.
Still, Wednesday's 6 p.m. home exhibition against Georgia Southwestern State is still useful to Harper.
"It's more about where we are with everything we're doing on both ends of the floor offensively and defensively," Harper said. "It's a work in progress, but we have a lot of guys back, which makes it a little easier.
The returning players include 6-foot-3 guard Darian Adams (15.7 points a game, 4.6 rebounds), 6-1 guard Jalen Finch (11.0 points, 4.8 assists) and 6-10 forward Brandon Huffman (10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds). Adams and Huffman were all-OVC players last season.
Also, 6-7 forward Kayne Henry (8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds) and 6-9 guard Jay Pal (5.2 points, 4.4 rebounds) are returning starters.
The newcomers include 6-1 guard Caleb Byrd (transfer from Charlotte), 6-3 guard Jalen Gibbs (transfer from Mount St. Mary's) and freshmen Cam Pope (6-1 guard) and Tanguy Touze (6-3 guard).
Harper said he likes the 16-player group.
"I think they've worked," Harper said. "I think they're going to continue to get better. Obviously, we didn't have a summer last year but we did this year. That helped. Having so many guys back is a plus as well."
The exhibition will serve as a prelude to the regular season, which begins Nov. 9 at Wichita State, which won the American Athletic Conference last year and played in the NCAA tournament. Houston, a Final Four team, was second to Wichita State in the AAC.
Harper said he's looking forward to playing games.
"Obviously, as a coach, you like the practice court," he said. "I think that's where you get better. It's time to play somebody else. A week from (Tuesday), we'll be in Wichita against a team that won the AAC last year and an NCAA tournament team in front of a packed house. That'll be good as well."