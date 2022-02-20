JSU men: Gamecocks beat Bellarmine, step closer to division crown

Jacksonville State took control of the ASUN West Division with an 82-67 win at Bellarmine on Sunday.
The Gamecocks (18-9, 11-3 ASUN) lead Bellarmine (16-12, 10-4) by a game with two games to go. JSU holds the tiebreaker because it has won both regular-season meetings, so for Bellarmine to win the division, it must win both of its remaining games and JSU must lose twice.
Bellarmine will host Lipscomb on Wednesday and travel to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Meanwhile, JSU is at home twice, facing Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday and North Alabama on Saturday.
When JSU and Bellarmine played in Jacksonville in January, the Gamecocks squeezed out a 65-60 win that was competitive to the wire. This time, JSU shot out to a 12-2 lead and held a double-figure lead for the final 27:22 of the contest. Ray Harper's team led 45-27 at halftime.
The Gamecocks shot 55.4 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
Five to know
—Jalen Gibbs scored 22 points for JSU, which is his best outing since pouring in 40 against Elon in November. He sank 5 of 10 from 3-point range and now averages 11.2 points a game.
—Darian Adams had 21 points and made 5 of 11 from behind the arc. In the last five games, he has averaged 18.6 points a game and made 21 of 44 on 3-pointers. He averages 15.5 points a game for the season.
—Jalen Finch had 17 points and six assists, while Kayne Henry had six points and a team-high six rebounds for JSU, which outrebounded Bellarmine 29-24.
—Demaree King had 11 points off the bench and made 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
—For Bellarmine, C.J. Fleming had 26 points.