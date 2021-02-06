JSU men: Finch shines with big night in road win over SEMO

Jalen Finch turned in 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Jacksonville State won at Southeast Missouri 66-54 on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 Finch even blocked three shots as JSU won its second straight, with both victories coming on the road.
Jacksonville State (12-7, 8-5 OVC) moved up to fourth in the conference standings.
Four to know
--Finch played a team-high 35 minutes in the win. He picked up four fouls, with all of them coming after halftime. The fourth foul came with 33 seconds when the game essentially was decided.
--Darian Adams had 13 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.
--Kayne Henry pulled down a team-high nine rebounds as the Gamecocks held a 44-32 rebounding edge over SEMO (7-12, 5-8).
--Amanze Ngumezi played 13 minutes off the bench and produced 12 points and five rebounds.