JSU men: Finch scores career-high 21 points as Gamecocks bounce back with win over Lipscomb

Having dropped two straight and three of its last four, Jacksonville State was in need of a bounce-back performance Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.
Jalen Finch made sure it happened, scoring a career-high 21 points in the Gamecocks’ 78-67 win over Lipscomb at Allen Arena.
The junior point guard was 7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. He also led the team in assists with six and steals with three.
A 3-pointer from Finch gave the Gamecocks a 63-62 lead with 7:36 to play. A free throw from Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah tied the game up at 5:49, but JSU responded with a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach. Junior guard Demaree King, who finished with 11 points, scored seven points in the decisive run.
The Gamecocks (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) remain tied with Bellarmine (16-11, 10-3) atop the ASUN West Division standings with three conference games remaining. The two teams will meet Sunday in Louisville, Ky., with sole possession of first place on the line. JSU won the first meeting, defeating the Knights 65-60 at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Jan. 24.
Five to know
—The Gamecocks shot the ball well against Lipscomb, making 30 of 56 shots (53.6 percent) from the field and 12 of 25 (48 percent) from 3-point range.
—Darian Adams scored 16 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field. He made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc. The senior guard from Montgomery led the team with eight rebounds and added four assists.
—Senior guard Jalen Gibbs finished with 13 points.
—Senior center Brandon Huffman scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.
—Parker Hazen and Will Pruitt led Lipscomb with 17 points apiece.