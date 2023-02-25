 Skip to main content
JSU men: Demaree King closes out career with a win and a record

Demaree King

Demaree King, signing autographs for fans earlier this season, made 231 from 3-point range in his Jacksonville State career, which is a school record.

 Mark Edwards, The Anniston Star

Demaree King finished his Jacksonville State basketball career Friday night with a school record.

Heading into the Gamecocks' season-ending 92-83 win at North Alabama, King needed five 3-pointers to tie the JSU mark for most career 3-pointers in the school's Division I history.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.