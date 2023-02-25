JSU men: Demaree King closes out career with a win and a record

Demaree King finished his Jacksonville State basketball career Friday night with a school record.
Heading into the Gamecocks' season-ending 92-83 win at North Alabama, King needed five 3-pointers to tie the JSU mark for most career 3-pointers in the school's Division I history.
King finished with 29 points for the night and 231 career baskets from 3-point range, which eclipsed the old mark of 229 by Jeremy Bynum set in 2007-11. King did it with a flurry at the end of the year, making 29 in the last five games, including 10 in Wednesday's win at Central Arkansas.
He set the record in three seasons at JSU, which is one less than Bynum.
King also finished with 103 from behind the arc for the season, which is also a school record. He held the old mark with the 84 he made last season.
Against UNA, King made four 3-pointers in the first half. He hit the record-tying fifth trey early in the second half and then hit the record-breaker with more than nine minutes to play. He drew a foul on the play and hit the free throw for a rare four-point play.
JSU completed its final year in the ASUN Conference with a 13-18 record, including 6-12 in the league. The Gamecocks didn't qualify for the ASUN tournament.
Jacksonville State University is entering Conference USA this summer.
—Oddly enough, JSU won both of its games after being mathematically eliminated from contention to make the conference tournament, winning at Central Arkansas 101-71 on Wednesday and at UNA on Friday.
—In his school record 133rd appearance for Jax State, senior Maros Zeliznak finished with a pair of points and six boards.
—Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored a career-high 25 points while grabbing four rebounds.
—Skyelar Potter finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
—Juwan Perdue had 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
