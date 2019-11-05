With only one starter back from a year ago, the young Jacksonville State men's basketball team opened its season with a 72-63 loss at SMU on Tuesday night.
Jacara Cross, one of two seniors on the team, tied for team-high honors in points (13) and rebounds (eight) while playing a team-high 28 minutes.
Five to know
—JSU started senior guard Ty Hudson, junior guard Elias Harden, guard/forward Kayne Henry, sophomore center Maros Zeliznak and Cross. Hudson started all 33 games last season.
—Sophomore De'Torrion Ware came off the bench to provide 13 points, three rebounds and a steal, while Henry added 10 points and eight rebounds. Derrick Cook passed out a team-high four assists.
—JSU got 40 points off the bench as 10 players got at least 14 minutes of action.
—JSU trailed only 31-24 at halftime, but SMU led by as much as 17 at 56-39 with 9:55 to play in the game. JSU never led.
—The Gamecocks (0-1) will face Brescia at home Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. before hitting the road for six straight games.