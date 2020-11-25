JSU men: Crimson Tide takes off from Gamecocks in second half

Jacksonville State overturned its roster significantly from a year ago, and at times Wednesday night at Alabama, the Gamecocks looked like a collection of new guys appearing in their first game together.
As a result, the Crimson Tide sailed to an 81-57 win in the season opener for both teams. Still, there were times the Gamecocks looked competitive.
They trailed by 36-24 at halftime and only 49-39 with 12 minutes to go. Alabama took control at that point, outsourcing the Gamecocks 21-4 in a 5:06 stretch.
"A little of what I expected the first time with these guys," said JSU coach Ray Harper, who has 11 new players on a roster of 15 players. "I thought we competed, but when we gave up second and third shots, they made us pay."
Harper lamented a chance late in the first half to make a run at the Crimson Tide.
With 1:30 to play and JSU down 31-24, Martin Roub missed an open 3-pointer that Alabama's Jaden Shackelford rebounded. He passed to James Rojas, who nailed a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead. Alabama added another basket before halftime when John Petty was fouled, then missed the free throw. He grabbed his own rebound and put back a jumper for a 36-24 lead.
"We're right there in the first half trying to close that gap," Harper said. "They're a good team. They make you pay for your mistakes. We had several that we need to get corrected before (our next game), but I thought our kids played hard and competed."
Harper said he wanted to play everyone, and all 15 appeared in the game, including 12 who played at least eight minutes apiece.
As a result, JSU struggled to make baskets, hitting 27.5 percent from the field. Also, turnovers were an issue as they were at times a year ago. JSU made 20 compared to Alabama's 10.
"They came off too much one-on-one, not moving the ball, getting it side to side," Harper said. "There are things I think we can get corrected. I think we've got good guards that'll make better plays, but turnovers were definitely a factor."
What to know
—Junior guard Demaree King had a team-high 15 points as he sank four 3-pointers. Roub had eight points and eight rebounds, while junior forward Amanze Ngumezi, a Georgia transfer, had eight points and four rebounds.
—Senior forward King Henry, JSU's most highly regarded returning player, had seven points and six rebounds in 20 minutes on the floor.
—For Alabama, Shackelford had a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly had 18 points and three assists. Petty added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, while Herb Jones contributed 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Who said
—Harper on which players might've earned a shot to play more minutes in the future: "I thought Semaj Henderson (three points) was good. He played limited minutes, but I thought he took advantage of the minutes he had. Demaree King and Jay Pal (three points, seven rebounds). I thought all three of those guys off the bench were good."
Next up
—JSU will play three games in the Goldie & Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament in Mobile, facing Florida Atlantic on Friday at noon, South Alabama on Sunday at 4 p.m. and Mobile on Monday at 2 p.m.