JSU men: Brandon Miller leads the way as Tide rolls over Gamecocks

Brandon Miller, a freshman who was a five-star, highly sought prospect a year ago, scored 28 points to lead Alabama to a 104-62 drubbing of Jacksonville State.
On Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Miller had a quiet eight points in the first half before exploding for 20 after intermission as Alabama (4-0) ran away with the game.
"He's just a good player," JSU coach Ray Harper said in his postgame radio show. "He keeps the game simple. He doesn't try to do too much. He plays under control. He plays with poise. He's really good."
Miller attempted nine 3-pointers and sank seven of them — nearly matching the nine treys that JSU (1-2) made as a team.
For much of the first half, the Gamecocks appeared ready to make a run at the Crimson Tide, as they did a year ago when they lost by five in Tuscaloosa. On Friday, JSU trailed by only five with 2:02 to go before Alabama took over.
Harper said his team played solid basketball for much of the first half, "but the second half, it went out the window."
"They made shots. You have to give them credit for that, but we were responsible for a lot of them," Harper said. "Just not alert enough. And in the second half, they offensive rebounded. At one point in the second half, we had 14 points, and they had 14 points on putbacks."
JSU actually went up 26-22 when Peyton Daniels sank a basket with 10:03 to go. Over the next two minutes, Alabama scored 10 straight for a 32-26 advantage and never trailed again, although the Gamecocks hung in it.
They trailed only 44-39 with 2:02 left in the first half, but the Crimson Tide scored the next seven points for a 51-39 lead at intermission.
In the second half, Alabama got an immediate 3-pointer from Nimari Burnett off a pass from Miller, and the Crimson Tide never led by fewer than 12 points after that.
About midway through the second half, JSU trailed 62-48 when Alabama went off on a 13-0 run. Monzy Jackson broke the streak with a basket, but the Crimson Tide responded with a 3-pointer by Miller, who drew a foul from Daniels at the same time. Miller sank the foul shot for a 79-50 lead. On the next trip down, Miller made another 3-pointer.
Alabama kept building the advantage from there.
"We've got to be able to sustain things for 40 minutes, and we didn't do that," Harper said. "We did for about 16 minutes in the first half. I felt we were pretty good. Did what we needed to give ourselves a chance. In the second half, that's where were the team that was taking bad shots."
—JSU's Amanze Ngumezi and Juwan Perdue each had 13 points to pace the Gamecocks. Perdue added four rebounds, and he sank all five of his foul shots.
—JSU guard Demaree King played 34 minutes and scored 12 points while sinking a pair of 3-pointers.
—Daniels had seven points and team highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (four). Skyelar Potter and J.J. Platt each had seven points.
—Alabama outrebounded JSU 49-25, led by Nick Clowney's 10 boards. Mark Sears and Burnett each had 18 points.
—Harper on whether Alabama's Miller is an NBA lotter pick: "I don't know who all is out there right now, but he's got to be in the conversation, I would think."
—JSU will host Elon on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.