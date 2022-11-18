 Skip to main content
JSU men: Brandon Miller leads the way as Tide rolls over Gamecocks

JSU Coach Ray Harper's team dropped to 1-2.

Brandon Miller, a freshman who was a five-star, highly sought prospect a year ago, scored 28 points to lead Alabama to a 104-62 drubbing of Jacksonville State.

On Friday night in Tuscaloosa, Miller had a quiet eight points in the first half before exploding for 20 after intermission as Alabama (4-0) ran away with the game.

