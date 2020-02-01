JSU men: Big run, turnovers doom Gamecocks in loss to Belmont

JACKSONVILLE — For just a moment in the second half of Jacksonville State’s 78-64 loss to Belmont on Saturday, JSU had the lead and the momentum.
Down by as much as 10 for much of the first, the Gamecocks battled to grab a 42-41 advantage with 14:03 left in the game, firing up a Pete Mathews Coliseum crowd. It lasted one trip down the floor.
The Bruins immediately turned the game on its head with an 18-0 run, turning JSU over, nailing 3-pointers, finishing tough layups and sucking the energy out of JSU and the crowd.
“We got ourselves back in the game, maybe we even took the lead, and we had three or four possessions consecutively we just continued to turn the ball over,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said after the game.
Turnovers kept digging that hole deeper. The Gamecocks committed 22, leading directly to 39 Belmont points. JSU forced 12 Bruin turnovers.
“It’s just turnovers again,” Harper said. “Anytime you turn the ball over as much as we do, it’s difficult.”
At the end, the Gamecocks dug too deep a hole to climb out of, despite getting career-high scoring from senior Jacara Cross.
Usually the first man off the bench, Cross got his first start since December and powered the JSU offense. The senior scored 15 in the first half on his way to 25 points. Cross also added six rebounds and two blocks.
The Gamecocks cut the deficit to as little as nine after that Belmont run, but couldn’t get any closer.
The loss dropped JSU to 9-14 overall and 4-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks are now just 1-5 in OVC games at home.
Four to know
—JSU had won the previous five contests against perennial conference power Belmont. The last Gamecock defeat at the hands of the Bruins was a 66-53 loss Feb. 9, 2017.
—After giving up a massive, 53-30 rebounding disadvantage in a loss to Tennessee State on Thursday, the Gamecocks rebounded in the rebounding column. JSU out-boarded Belmont 32-25.
—Kayne Henry scored 16 and rebounded five for JSU, and Ty Hudson added 13, five and three assists.
—Nick Muszynski scored the first 12 Belmont points, then tallied just one the rest of the way. Tyler Scanlon led the Bruins with 19 and Adam Kunkel scored 13.
Who said
—Harper on starting Cross: “We just thought we needed an inside presence today. We’re coming down the home stretch, and he’s a senior. He’s got to play like he did today and stay out of foul trouble, and we’ll see what happens.”
—Harper on the Belmont: “You have to come up with the 50-50 type balls, and give them credit, they did late in the game.”
What's next
—JSU is set to hit the road for four straight games, starting with Southeast Missouri on Thursday. The Gamecocks will next play at home Feb. 20, also against SEMO.