JSU men: Bank opens for EKU, closes for Gamecocks in overtime loss

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State had an Ohio Valley Conference victory in the bank Tuesday, until Eastern Kentucky’s Wendell Green made a withdrawal.
Green banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to force overtime then scored nine of his game-high 22 points in overtime to lead EKU to an 86-82 victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The loss to the second-place team in the OVC standings marked JSU’s second loss in a row. The Gamecocks lost to third-place Morehead State 85-66 on Thursday.
JSU (10-7, 6-5) fell out of a fourth-place tie with Austin Peay. EKU upped to 14-2, 8-1.
How JSU lost to EKU stings the Gamecocks more than what it meant.
Green’s bank shot “hurt me,” said senior JSU swingman Kayne Henry, who was guarding Green. “I believe I could’ve done something different.”
Henry tied Green’s game-high 22, besting his own average by nearly 17 points. Henry was a factor in JSU’s rally from a 20-4 hole to come within 40-36 at halftime.
After Darian Adams hit two free throws to put JSU up 73-70 with 15.3 seconds left in regulation, the 6-foot-7 Henry drew the assignment to guard 5-11 Green.
Along with the assignment came instructions for all five Gamecocks on the floor to foul if the clock got under six seconds, forcing EKU to settle for two free throws instead of a 3-point try.
“If it got six or under, we said not when a guy is in the act of shooting, but let’s go ahead and foul and put them at the free-throw line,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “It was marginal, whether it was six or under, but we wanted to really crowd and make sure we didn’t give up a three.
“Give him credit. He was able to do it and bank it in.”
Green launched a high-arching shot that banked center square and through the net to tie the game, leaving the clock stopped at 4.1 seconds. Adams got off a halfcourt shot before the buzzer, but it bounced high off the backboard.
Green said EKU’s final play of regulation was meant for forward Michael Moreno.
“He had the hot hand,” Green said. “I hadn’t hit a lot of shots, so the play wasn’t for me.
“They guarded it well. They switched. I was stuck at the top of the key with a guy on me. I looked up at the clock, and I was like, ‘I know I can hit this shot. It’s a rhythm shot.’ I did an in-and-out, and it went off the backboard.”
What to know
—JSU had a 71-63 lead, its largest of the game, after Brandon Huffman’s jumper with 5:13 left in regulation. At that point, JSU had outscored EKU 67-43 since the Colonels’ 20-4 start. EKU went on to outscore JSU 23-11 in the game’s final 10:13.
—Henry converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to give JSU a 76-73 lead to start overtime, but Green answered with a fallaway, driving shot then a pullup, baseline jumper to give EKU the lead. Henry answered with another 3-point play on a bucket and free throw to put JSU back up 79-77, but EKU scored the next eight points.
—JSU had other chances late in regulation. Jalen Finch, who scored 19 points, missed the front end of the bonus with JSU leading 71-68 and 41 seconds remaining.
Who said
—Harper on JSU losing the lead late in regulation: “It comes down to being able to execute and know what you’re doing. We did not do it late in the game, I’ll just tell you that. We had no idea who was screening, who was supposed to screen. This is February. If you’re doing that in February, then you have issues.”
—Finch on a gut-wrenching loss: “It’s real tough. The game was right there for us to take. It just slipped right through our hands. Those are the toughest ones to deal with.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks play at UT Martin in Thursday’s OVC action. Tipoff is 8 p.m.