JSU men: Bad second-half stretch dooms Gamecocks in loss to Bellarmine

JSU-Bellarmine5-bc.jpg

JSU’s Demaree King drives to the basket against Bellarmine Saturday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team seemingly snapped out of an offensive funk during the first half, but the Gamecocks threw the game away during a five-minute stretch in the second, leading to a 75-62 loss to Bellarmine Saturday night inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JSU led 47-45 with 13:07 to play, but five straight turnovers — two from Peyton Daniels, two from Skyelar Potter and one from DJ Gordon — proved too costly as the Gamecocks fell to 0-4 in ASUN play.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.