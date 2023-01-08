JSU men: Bad second-half stretch dooms Gamecocks in loss to Bellarmine

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team seemingly snapped out of an offensive funk during the first half, but the Gamecocks threw the game away during a five-minute stretch in the second, leading to a 75-62 loss to Bellarmine Saturday night inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
JSU led 47-45 with 13:07 to play, but five straight turnovers — two from Peyton Daniels, two from Skyelar Potter and one from DJ Gordon — proved too costly as the Gamecocks fell to 0-4 in ASUN play.
“I mean, we had a stretch, we had five straight turnovers. From the 12-minute mark of the second half to the seven-minute mark, that’s when the game was lost,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “I think we had five turnovers. We gave up 18 points in five minutes. You just can’t do it. You can’t do it and win games.”
During those five minutes, Bellarmine went on an 18-7 run to take a 63-54 advantage, and the Gamecocks never recovered.
Travis Roberts cut the deficit to 65-59 with 5:40 to play, but that’s as close as JSU would get.
The turnovers proved too costly.
“We look like a team that doesn’t have a lot of guys that have played a lot of college basketball, and we don’t, and we played like it the last 12 minutes,” Harper said.
Defense was also an issue for the Gamecocks in the second half. Bellarmine made 14 of 22 shots (63.6 percent) from the field and 7 of 12 (58.3 percent) from 3-point range after halftime.
JSU’s second-half collapse undid a solid first-half performance. After scoring just 46 and 41 points in their last two conference games, the Gamecocks led 37-32 at the break on Saturday. Potter scored 12 first-half points, and Demaree King had eight.
—With Maros Zeliznak sitting out with an injury, Marcellus Brigham Jr. earned the first start of his JSU career and finished with a career-high nine points.
—King led the Gamecocks with 16 points and four assists. Potter was the only other JSU player in double figures with 14.
—Daniels scored seven points and led the Gamecocks in rebounding with five.
—Juwan Perdue finished with seven points and four rebounds, and Roberts made two 3-pointers for six points.
—Monzy Jackson left the game in the first half and did not return, leaving the Gamecocks undermanned in the frontcourt. Jackson had three points, three rebounds and two assists in nearly nine minutes of action before leaving the contest.
—Garrett Tipton led four double-figure scorers for Bellarmine with 21 points. Justin Betz added 16, Alec Pfriem 13 and Curt Hopf 10.
—Harper on Brigham and Jackson: “I thought he competed. He plays hard, and that’s why he started. It’s what we were looking for out of him. I thought it hurt not having Monzy in the second half. I thought he really gave us good minutes in the first half. I thought Marcellus got fatigued in the second half, but you’ve got to be able to overcome it, and we couldn’t.”
—JSU (7-10) will host North Florida on Thursday at 6 p.m. before welcoming Jacksonville on Saturday at 4 p.m.
