Jason Burnell scored seven points in the second extra period of the night to give Jacksonville State an 89-84 double-overtime win at Eastern Illinois.
This marked JSU's second two-overtime game in a row after not having one for 11 years. JSU trailed much of the game, as the Gamecocks were behind by 11 with 9:21 to play and 10 with 5:00 left in regulation. Burnell's basket with 20 seconds left in regulation tied it 66-66, and Ty Hudson's layup with three seconds left in the first overtime tied it 75-75.
Burnell finished with a game-high 26 points and 14 rebounds while playing a game-high 47 minutes.
Four to know
—JSU's Jamall Gregory and Hudson suffered foul trouble before both fouled out, but De'Torrian Ware came of the bench to score 20 points. He sank all six of his foul shots.
—The Gamecocks made 10 of 12 free throws in the second overtime. After Burnell missed the first one, he made five straight. Ware made two, then Detrick Mostella sank three before missing one. JSU made 21 of 26 foul shots for the game.
—Mostella finished with 12 points off the bench, grabbed five rebounds and passed out four assists.
—The Gamecocks (22-8, 14-3 OVC) remain in third place in the league race as they prepare to play at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (10-19, 6-11) on Saturday in their regular-season finale. Belmont (24-4, 15-2) and Murray State (24-4, 15-2) are tied for first. Austin Peay (21-9, 13-4) is in fourth place.