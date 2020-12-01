JSU men: After beating Mobile, Gamecocks sit at 3-1 with Florida International next

The Jacksonville State men's basketball team won its third straight game in the Goldie and Herman Ungar Memorial Tournament on Monday with an 85-66 win over the University of Mobile.
Also in the tournament, JSU beat Florida Atlantic on Friday and South Alabama on Sunday.
Against Mobile, Jalen Finish scored 17 points for the Gamecocks (3-1). The two schools never had played until this meeting.
"I didn't think we were very good today, and I thought we looked tired, but I thought Jalen Finch was good for us," JSU coach Ray Harper was quoted as saying in a news release. "He executes whatever we're trying to do and makes it easy for me. He's only going to get better and I'm happy he's with us."
Four to know
—Finish also had team highs in rebounds (six), assists (seven) and steals (three) in 30 minutes of playing time.
—Brandon Huffman, the 6-foot-11 North Carolina transfer, scored 14 points and a pair of blocked shots.
—Darian Adams added 16 points and four assists, while Juwan Perdue added 11 points.
—JSU will play at Florida International on Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Ohio Valley Conference schedule begins the following week at Tennessee Tech.
JSU women
The Jacksonville State women's basketball game set for Thursday against Tennessee Tech has been postponed.
The Tech program has shut down because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release. A make-up date has not been announced.
JSU (1-0) is scheduled to play next at home Saturday against New Orleans.