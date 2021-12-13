JSU men: Adams scores career-high 31 points in Gamecocks' win over LaGrange College

JACKSONVILLE — Darian Adams says he and Kayne Henry like to put on a show every time they take the court.
They did that and more in Jacksonville State’s 110-80 victory over Division III opponent LaGrange College on Monday night.
Henry’s thunderous dunk off a perfect alley-oop feed from Adams highlighted a 68-point second half for the Gamecocks.
“Me and Kayne, man, we try to put on a show every time we come out here,” Adams said. “I just like throwing Kayne lobs. I just like to get the crowd into it, and it’s fun. It’s fun playing with Kayne.”
The assist was one of many highlights for Adams, who finished with a career-high 31 points.
After the Gamecocks (4-5) struggled in the first half, Adams took matters into his own hands early in the second. With the game tied at 43-43, he drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions during an 11-0 JSU run, and the Gamecocks cruised from there.
“We started off slow, so I started to look for my shot more, and once it went in, I just knew to keep shooting the ball,” Adams said.
Adams kept shooting, and the Gamecocks benefited. He scored 18 points in the second half alone. For the game, he made 10 of 14 from the field, 6 of 7 from 3-point range and 5 of 5 at the free throw line.
Adams did more than just score, however. His alley-oop dime to Henry was one of his team-high seven assists.
“It may be the most complete game that he’s played, and he’s played some really good games for us,” JSU coach Ray Harper said. “The thing that impressed me the most: you could tell he wasn’t just hunting points. I mean, he had two opportunities, he could have gone and scored the ball, and he gave it up for easy assists.
“That’s what we need. We need a complete team playing so unselfish and sacrificing for the betterment of the team. The more we do that, the better we’re going to be.”
What to know
—The 110 points scored by JSU were the most since the Gamecocks beat Carver College 120-56 on Dec. 28, 2019. JSU made 29 of 44 shots (65.9 percent) in the second half.
—Twelve Gamecocks scored in the win. Adams led the way followed by Brandon Huffman (17), Henry (14), Caleb Byrd (8), Jalen Gibbs (7), Jalen Finch (6), Demaree King (6), Marcellus Brigham Jr. (6), Jay Pal (5), Semaj Henderson (4), Maros Zeliznak (4) and Juwan Perdue (2).
—Pal was the Gamecocks’ leading rebounder with 11. Huffman grabbed eight boards. Adams and Brigham had six apiece.
—Gibbs and Finch each had five assists, and Byrd led the team with three steals.
Who said
—Adams on Henry: “He’s definitely the best dunker on the team. He’s got the highest vert. He can do all types of stuff, man. I love playing with Kayne.”
—Adams on being motivated after scoring a season-low two points against VCU last week: “I was motivated for sure to pick it up. Two points, I know that’s not me. The team needs more out of me, so I just came out here to play, and play for my teammates. I played for my teammates more than I played for myself. It just happened that I went out there and I made some shots tonight.”
—Harper on the Gamecocks’ defense: “I wasn’t pleased with our defensive effort at all. We’ve got to get it fixed. I mean we can’t give up 80 points to that team. We just can’t do it.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks will host Florida International on Wednesday ahead of a trip to Tuscaloosa to face No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.