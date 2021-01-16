JSU men: Adams, Roub have big games, but Gamecocks fall to Belmont

JACKSONVILLE — It didn’t take long for Jacksonville State’s men’s basketball team to figure out that it was in for a battle during Saturday night’s 98-91 loss to Ohio Valley Conference-leading Belmont.
After Kayne Henry won the opening tip, Darian Adams was fouled hard on his way to the hoop.
The graduate transfer from Troy showed his toughness by shaking it off and heading to the free throw line. Adams continued to show that same toughness throughout the remainder of the contest, finishing one rebound shy of a triple-double. He scored 18 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed nine boards in 37 minutes of action.
“When that foul came, I knew what type of game it would be,” Adams said. “So I just went out there and just tried to give my team everything.”
JSU head coach Ray Harper said the foul on Adams “fired us up,” and it showed in the early going as the Gamecocks (8-5, 4-3 OVC) jumped out to a 23-12 lead.
Belmont (14-1, 8-0) whittled the lead down to 30-23 before going on a 13-0 run to take a 36-30 advantage.
Martin Roub stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer. It was the first of many big shots the senior — who didn’t play in Thursday’s win against Tennessee State — made against the Bruins. Roub, who entered averaging just 3.5 points a game, made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, tying his career high in a JSU uniform.
“He’s been hurt a little bit, and we were hoping he was going to get healthy. We talked a little about it yesterday, and he said he was feeling good,” Harper said. “It looked like he felt good today.”
Roub’s jump shot with 4:54 remaining in the second half gave the Gamecocks an 81-80 lead, but the Bruins scored the next nine points to seal JSU’s fate.
“I mean, defensively, we just could not get stops,” Harper said. “You know, if you are going to win games like this, you have to get defensive stops, and we couldn’t do it.”
Adams echoed Harper’s thoughts, saying that if the Gamecocks had gotten more stops “I’m confident we would have won the game.”
Despite the loss, Roub believes JSU showed it has what it takes to compete against the OVC’s best.
“We know that we have everything we need to beat teams like that,” Roub said. “It’s just about getting better, and showing it next time.”
What to know
—Amanze Ngumezi matched his best effort of the season with 20 points. The Georgia transfer made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
—Demarre King made three 3-point baskets and finished with nine points.
—Point guard Jalen Finch finished with seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.
—Five players from Belmont scored in double figures. Ben Sheppard led the Bruins with 22 points. Luke Smith added 18, Nick Muszynski 18, JaCobi Wood 15 and Grayson Murphy 10.
Who said
—Harper on Adams: “He can do a lot of different things. He’s not just a scorer. He can pass. He can facilitate. Obviously, nine rebounds, he can go rebound it for us. I thought he had a great weekend.”
—Harper on Roub: “He’s the ultimate team guy. The first guy to practice, the last one to leave. That’s just who he is. Had he not played today, he would have come back Monday, same attitude, he’d have been the first one here Monday.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks hit the road next weekend, facing Murray State on Thursday and Austin Peay on Saturday.