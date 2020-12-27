JSU men: Adams makes late friend proud with 3-point barrage against Carver

JACKSONVILLE — Darian Adams dribbled up court early in the second half Sunday, passed and encouraged Jacksonville State teammate Jay Pal to shoot.
“Good shot, boy!” Adams said after Pal sank the 3-pointer from the right elbow.
Adams sank so many 3-pointers, he could give some away.
The senior guard went 7-for-10 from deep and scored a career-high 21 points, and JSU cruised against winless Carver College 104-45 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Sunday’s game was a replacement after JSU’s Dec. 18 game was cancelled after Georgia Southwestern reported positive COVID-19 tests. Sunday’s rout also gives JSU a primer for Wednesday’s Ohio Valley Conference game against Tennessee-Martin.
Carver, a Christian college out of Atlanta, has earned regard as college basketball’s Washington Generals for stepping in as a replacement opponent.
The Cougars (0-21) haven’t played at home. They’re 0-16 against Division I opponents.
JSU (6-2) played its second home game of the season. The replacement game gave JSU a game closer to Wednesday’s OVC home game against Tennessee-Martin than the Georgia Southwestern game would’ve been.
Adams, a graduate transfer from Troy, came into Sunday’s game averaging 13.1 points a game and bested his previous season-high of 20 points. He did it for JSU on Dec. 4, at Florida International, and for Troy on Nov. 20, 2019, at Texas A&M.
His seven treys marked his career-high, besting five for JSU, against South Alabama, and for Troy, against Texas A&M.
Adams hit his first four attempts Sunday and six of his first seven.
“I came out last game and didn’t shoot too well, so I just had to get my confidence back up,” Adams said.
If Adams’ name sounds familiar, it’s because he played for the St. Jude team that beat Sacred Heart in the 2014 1A semifinals in Birmingham, ending the first of the Cardinals’ six consecutive Final Four appearances.
Adams made JSU his graduate-transfer destination partly as a tribute to his late friend and former St. Jude teammate, Rod Scott. The two won two state titles together at St. Jude.
When St. Jude closed after the 2013-14 school year, both players transferred, Scott to Robert E. Lee and Adams to Carver-Montgomery. Scott had committed to JSU, but he and Adams were ejected as their vehicle flipped five times during the 2016 accident that claimed Scott’s life.
Adams suffered a broken neck, affecting his C-4 and C-5 discs.
“It’s just a blessing to be here,” he said. “I’m playing for him.”
Adams’ right-shoulder tattoo bears Scott’s Lee High jersey No. 3 with the words, “I’ll do something great. I’ll be something great.”
Adams, who wore No. 3 at Troy, wears 23 at JSU, another tribute. Scott was No. 2 at St. Jude and Adams No. 3.
JSU coach Ray Harper said Adams’ performance Sunday featured only the perimeter-shooting part of his game.
“He’s capable of that,” Harper said. “He’s one of those guys who can score the ball in a lot of different ways. We can post him some, as we go forward.”
What to know
—Adams had a lot of help, with Samaj Henderson adding 15 points, Amanze Ngumezi 13 and Jalen Finch 10.
—JSU got the majority of its points, 53, from its bench. Henderson and Ngumezi led the bench crew.
—The Gamecocks scored the game’s first 15 points and led by as many as 60 points, 102-42, with 57 seconds to play.
—JSU shot 57.4 percent (39-for-68) from the field and 51.7 percent (15-for-29) from the 3-point line.
Who said
—Henderson, a freshman, on his career-high 15 points: “I’ve just been trying to work hard every day. Coach keeps telling me to just keep going hard, and my time is going to come.”
—Harper on the late Anthony Stewart, the UT-Martin head coach who was found dead Nov. 15, just before the start of his fifth season at Martin: “The day I got the call about Coach Stewart on a Sunday, I just couldn’t believe it. I know it’s tough for them and that program, just the quality person that he was. I hated it, but we’re going to see a good basketball team Wednesday. He had a loaded roster.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks play host to UT-Martin in Wednesday’s OVC action. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. JSU is 2-0 in OVC and plays OVC opponents through the remainder of its schedule.