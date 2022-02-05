JSU men: Adams' clutch shot, Henry's hustle help Gamecocks spoil Nolan's homecoming

JACKSONVILLE — Kevion Nolan has won plenty of games inside Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Just not his latest.
The former Sacred Heart superstar scored nine points in the game’s final minute, but even that herculean effort wasn’t enough for the Dolphins of Jacksonville to down the Gamecocks of Jacksonville State.
Thanks to the clutch shooting of Darian Adams and the relentless energy of Kayne Henry, the Gamecocks held on to defeat the Dolphins 64-58 on Saturday, spoiling Nolan’s homecoming and bouncing back from their first ASUN loss of the season — Thursday’s 88-76 setback against North Florida.
“You find out a lot about your character during adversity, and we hadn’t faced adversity in awhile,” JSU head coach Ray Harper said. “To only have one day of prep to play a team like that, they’re tough, they’re well-coached, and our guys answered the bell.”
Perhaps nobody answered the bell at a more opportune time than Adams.
After a Brandon Huffman free throw gave JSU a 48-41 lead with 11:47 to play, the Gamecocks went more than six minutes without scoring. Bryce Workman’s layup at 5:49 put the Dolphins up 49-48.
That’s when Adams, who said he feels like he can make a clutch shot at any time, delivered. With the shot clock running down, the senior from Montgomery nailed a 3-pointer that started an 11-0 JSU run.
“We hadn’t scored. We were down. They were up by one point,” Adams said. “I knew I had to shoot it. I got the open look, and I had to let it go, and it went in.”
That was the last of Adams’ six made 3-pointers. He finished with a game-high 22 points.
While Adams was pouring in the points, Henry was doing the dirty work. The senior from London, England, finished with a game-high 13 rebounds — three on the offensive end — and one emphatic block. His 10 points included a thunderous alley-oop slam dunk.
“Kayne stepped up to the challenge. He did what he had to do,” Adams said. “Thirteen rebounds, he was getting offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds. That’s Kayne every day. He plays hard. He can do everything, because he’s got so much athleticism.”
Jalen Finch scored six straight points to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 59-49 with 1:25 to play.
That’s when Nolan went to work.
He made three 3-pointers — two with a defender draped all over him — in the game’s final minute.
Nolan’s makes forced the Gamecocks to convert at the free throw line down the stretch, which they did, knocking down 5 of 6 in the final minute.
Nolan finished with a team-high 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds in his return to Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“He had 19, but I thought we did a tremendous job,” Harper said. “I thought he got a lot of them late. I think he hit three 3’s in the last minute. But he’s a really good player, so you have to give our guys a lot of credit for how they defended him.”
What to know
—With 10 points and 13 rebounds, Henry recorded his first double-double of the season.
—Finch finished with 10 points and led the team with six assists.
—Jalen Gibbs scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds.
—Brandon Huffman, who played limited minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, finished with seven points and four rebounds. His biggest contribution came on the defensive end with three blocked shots.
Who said
—Harper on Adams’ big shot: “That’s what good players do. Sometimes they just make plays, and that’s what he did. He just went and made a play.”
—Harper on Henry’s rebounding: “He was not going to be denied, and that’s what you have to do to win games like this.”
Next up
—JSU (16-7, 9-1 ASUN) now has a two-game cushion atop the West Division after Bellarmine (13-11, 7-3) lost to Kennesaw State on Saturday. The Gamecocks will travel to DeLand, Fla., on Wednesday to take on Stetson.