JSU media day: John Grass talks returning starters, transfers and what to call him

JACKSONVILLE — COVID-19 hasn't gone away, but Jacksonville State coach John Grass got a taste of pre-pandemic life Monday afternoon
For the first time since the pandemic shut down sports on the JSU campus in March, Grass met in person with a group of reporters. This came at JSU's annual media day, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
"Good to see y'all in person and not on a Zoom," a smiling Grass said. "I about forgot what you looked like in person because of so many Zoom calls. It's good to not be doing this by Zoom, for sure."
Grass spoke and took questions for about 25 minutes. Here are five highlights of what he discussed:
1. Lots of experience
Jacksonville State returns 19 starters among the 22 who were listed as first-team players for the Gamecocks in their final game last season. In addition, JSU's kicker and punter are back.
Grass said this isn't much of a surprise for JSU or any team, because the NCAA Council has allowed athletes affected by the pandemic to have an extra year of eligibility. That includes everyone who played on the 2020-21 season.
"Every team in the country is going to be saying this as well: we've got a good team coming back. We've pretty much got the same team," Grass said.
"The COVID year didn't count, so everybody's got 18, 20 starters back — almost every team. It's going to be a different college football year because you're going to be dealing with some experienced teams."
2. JSU transfers
Grass said that the calendar for the NCAA transfer portal re-started Monday, and about 28,000 athletes entered this past year, including more than 6,000 in football.
Several came from his program. From this past spring's team, tight end Trae Barry is now at Boston College. Defensive back Jacquez Payton is at Louisiana Tech, and receiver Jared Scott has moved to Idaho State.
Safety Darius Joiner is reporting on social media he has received several offers, but he hasn't announced a choice. Linebacker Zack Woodard committed to Louisiana-Monroe this summer, but isn't listed on the ULM roster.
Grass said he doesn't mind helping a player who wants to look.
"I'm about people," Grass said. "Life is about relationships. It's about the way you treat people, the way you handle people. ...
"I want to make sure they do what's best for them. My job in my position is to educate young folks on what the best decision is for them and what information is out there."
Grass said he and Barry began discussing the possibility of transferring after JSU's four-game fall season in 2020, adding that the tight end's decision to leave wasn't "hasty."
"I don't know if Trae made the right decision or the wrong decision," Grass said. "We gave him all the information and we worked on that for six months. Christmas-time wanted to enter the transfer portal. He entered for a day and came right back out.
"I said I'll call folks. At Christmas, I made five phone calls to find that stuff out."
3. Ron Wiggins
Former Jacksonville High standout Ron Wiggins drew compliments from Grass, even though Wiggins didn't play in a game this past season, which was his first on campus.
Wiggins spent the season with the scout team, running plays against the defensive starters. Grass said the defensive coaches would come into staff meetings, saying, "When he gets on the field, he's going to be something else."
"When you can get on the field with the scout team and can perform against the first defense, the second defense, and do really well, and they're bragging on you, then you know you're going to be really good," Grass said.
There will be plenty of competition at running back, however, even though part-time starter Uriah West will miss the start of the season because of an unspecified injury. Pat Jackson and Josh Samuel return. West, Jackson and Samuel got the bulk of the carries this past season.
4. Name, Image, Likeness
Grass said he's all for his players making money off their Name, Image or Likeness, which NCAA rules say they're allowed to do now.
As an example, he said that if linebacker Marshall Clark of Munford wanted to have a football camp in his hometown to make extra money, he should be able to do so.
"The biggest rule change in college football that there's ever been, really," he said.
He also mentioned Tyrone Prothro, a former Cleburne County standout who was a star at Alabama before a broken leg ended his career.
"He probably would've played in the NFL 10, 15 years," Grass said. "While he was at Alabama, at that time, I don't know if he would've made a million dollars, but he would've made pretty good money. But he got hurt. He went through all kinds of surgeries and never played in the NFL. So, for a kid like that, to make that money, it's a good thing."
As for the bad part of the rule, Grass said it's that not everyone will make money.
"Can I see a quarterback getting a million dollars in NIL and an offensive lineman not getting a dime? I don't know if that's the way to do it or not," he said.
He added, "If there's a way you can spread the wealth with your team and your university, it's a good thing. You've got to find a way where every college athlete can benefit from it."
5. John, Coach Grass or 'Hey you'
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, the former NFL All-Pro, made news this summer at the Southwest Athletic Conference media day when he told a reporter he didn't want to be called "Deion." Sanders prefers "Coach Sanders" or "Coach Prime," which is a play on his nickname "Prime Time."
When the reporter called him "Deion" a second time, Sanders got testy and ended the interview.
When Grass was asked Monday why he doesn't seem to mind if a reporter calls him John, Coach Grass or Hey You, he smiled at the question.
"You can call me just about anything, and I'll answer to it. Just don't cuss me too bad, all right?" he said.
He said he wants "to be humble."
"Whatever you want to call me, that's fine," he said. "That's up to you. I don't think what you call somebody has to do with respect and how you perceive them."