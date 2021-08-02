JSU media day: Cooper came ‘pretty close’ to transferring

JACKSONVILLE — Zerrick Cooper wanted to be in an NFL camp by now. He very nearly wound up in an Atlantic Coast Conference school’s camp.
How close did he come to transferring from Jacksonville State?
“It was pretty close,” the sixth-year senior quarterback said.
Considering how crucial Cooper’s return looms in the Gamecocks’ hopes for their first season in the ASUN Conference, there’s a word to describe how things worked out for him and JSU … phew!
Thanks to the NCAA granting seniors an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanks to an ACC quarterback not declaring for the NFL draft, the quarterback who spent 2018, 2019 and three games of the 2020 fall season chasing JSU passing records returns.
It means JSU has a proven option at quarterback. Zion Webb, the backup who led JSU to the FCS playoffs in the spring, suffered an ACL tear in the Gamecocks’ playoff loss May 2 and won’t be available to play until late October, JSU coach John Grass said during JSU’s football media day Monday.
Coaches picked JSU third in ASUN-WAC AQ7, a one-year arrangement between four WAC schools and three from the ASUN that allows all seven schools involved access to an automatic playoff berth this season. Meanwhile, the ASUN tries to grow its venture into football beyond JSU, Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky.
How would coaches have picked JSU without Cooper’s return? Probably not third, behind defending FCS champion Sam Houston State and FCS power Central Arkansas.
As it stands, JSU has a quarterback who transferred from Clemson and looks to resume his pursuit of a pro football career after the injury that shortened his 2020 season.
To understand Cooper’s circumstances, it helps to remember where he stood this time a year ago. He entered 2020 as a preseason FCS All-American. He hoped the 2020 season would be his last in college. Talk was he would play JSU’s COVID-shortened, four-game fall schedule then, possibly, declare for the draft.
Through three fall games, he seemed on course.
“Zerrick has always been a really great player,” Grass said. “He has an NFL arm. He studies the game and loves the game.
“He came into his own in the fall. If you say he had some negatives before in turnovers, I think he corrected some of that in the fall. His leadership has grown so much.”
Through his three fall games, Cooper stood at 7,435 career passing yards. His 61 touchdown passes ties Ed Lett’s JSU record.
Then, three games into the fall finale at Florida International, his right ankle and, by extension, his life took a turn.
“I got sacked,” he said. “I tried to step up, but a defender actually grabbed my legs and gator-rolled my ankle.”
He suffered a fractured fibula and torn ankle ligament, requiring two surgeries. It meant that anything he had planned for spring, including declaring for the draft or playing JSU’s spring season, was out.
“It was kind of overwhelming, because I didn’t know what I actually wanted to do, as far as declaring or transferring or coming back here,” he said.
As for the NFL, Cooper consulted a friend who scouts for the Buffalo Bills and another acquaintance who scouts for the Cleveland Browns. They advised him to take the extra year offered by the NCAA to improve his stock.
Then the question became, where would Cooper play in the fall? He had options.
Actually, Cooper had options after his breakthrough first season as JSU’s starting quarterback. His 3,416 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes in 2018 got noticed.
“Coop could’ve left two years ago,” Grass said. “He’s been a graduate guy. He’s had the opportunity to leave. There ain’t no telling how many phone calls he’s had since last fall was over. I’m talking about Power 5 guys.
“He took his choice of a dozen to two dozen schools that he could’ve played for, other than the Gamecocks this fall.”
Cooper said he seriously weighed returning to the ACC. He declined to name schools, but said he closely watched developments at two ACC schools.
“There were two schools that I was pretty much talking to every week,” he said. “One school, I was relying on one kid to see if he was going to declare or not, and he decided to come back. That pretty much X’d out that factor.
“The other school, I was watching to see who was going to transfer.”
Of 14 ACC schools, 13 return quarterbacks with starting experience. Duke is the lone exception. The ACC has six quarterbacks on the preseason Davey O’Brien Award watch list.
Things didn’t break for Cooper to declare for the draft or transfer, so he’s back. JSU has a proven quarterback to go with a veteran offensive line and strong returning running game.
It’s not hard to see JSU as a playoff team, with a healthy Cooper back at quarterback. It’s not hard to see Cooper achieving his pro dreams after last year’s twists and turns.
“Just talking to my family, talking to other professional athletes and stuff along the lines,” Cooper said, “they just made it seem like, hey, you have another year? Just stay and get healthy and just do it all over, and you can have an even better chance to get drafted.”