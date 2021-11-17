JSU lands four on All-ASUN volleyball squad

Four Jacksonville State volleyball players have earned All-ASUN Conference honors, which were released today.
Lexie Libs, Lena Kindermann, Zoe Gonzales and Katie Montgomery made the All-ASUN squad.
JSU (23-6, 13-3 ASUN) finished first in the West Division and will open the eight-team ASUN tournament Thursday at noon against Stetson. ESPN+ will have broadcast coverage.
"I'm really proud of everyone who made all conference but I'm even more proud of this team as a whole," JSU coach Todd Garvey said. "What makes us special is that we are a family on and off the court and that everyone cares more about each other than themselves. They don't care who gets the credit, and they know that nobody would have success without their other teammates around them."
Kindermann made first-team All-ASUN, while Libs, Gonzales and Montgomery each made second team.
In addition, Libs was named ASUN setter of the year after being named Ohio Valley Conference setter of the year in 2019 and 2020. She led the league in assists and assists per set this season.
Kindermann was third in the league in kills and hitting percentage. Gonzales led the ASUN in hitting percentage.
Garvey on Libs: "So proud of Lexie for getting setter of the year again. She received the award the past two seasons in the OVC and to get it again in a tough ASUN conference full of good setter's says a lot about her. Lexie has meant so much to this program and I wouldn't trade her for any setter in the country. She is an unbelievable player and leader for this team and deserves everything she gets."
Garvey on Kindermann: "Lena has had another tremendous year. I'm proud of her for making the ASUN First Team. She has improved so much over the years and put in a lot of hard work to get to where she is today. We are not the team we are today without her," added Garvey. "She is so good offensively and has every shot in the book. She has also really improved and become a great blocker for us this year. I'm really proud of her."
Garvey on Gonzales: "Zoe was a big addition to our team this offseason and has fit in really well on and off the court. She is one of the best blocking middles in conference and gives us a huge defensive presence at the net. Offensively, she is really physical and leading us in hitting percentage for the year. As good as she already is I think she can be even better next year and still has a ton of upside which is scary. I'm proud of Zoe for all of her hard-work and am excited to see what she can continue to do."
Garvey on Montgomery: "Katie transferring to JSU two years ago helped take us to another level. She is an awesome player and person and a huge part of our team. She is so versatile offensively and can hit and score on a variety of plays which helps us so much offensively in keeping the other team off balance. She also is probably the best serving and back row defending middle in the conference which gives us a huge advantage. I'm really proud of Katie and love seeing her success."
In addition, Libs and Kindermann made the ASUN's all-academic squad.
"I'm really proud of Lexie and Lena for making the ASUN all-academic team," Garvey said. "They are both huge parts of this team both on the court as players and leaders, but also in the classroom with both of them having career 4.0 GPAs. I'm really proud of them both."