JSU is one of three schools to win top indoor, beach volleyball honors

Jacksonville State's indoor and beach volleyball squads earned team academic awards from the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.
The Gamecocks' indoor and beach teams also won the organizations' Honor Roll award, and only two other schools saw both volleyball squads earn that honor, Stanford and North Florida.
The award honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. Additionally, the top 20 percent of team GPAs from each division were designated as Team Academic Honor Roll schools, representing the highest scholarly achievement in our sport.
Jacksonville State's 3.78 beach GPA and 3.73 indoor team GPA easily met the AVCA standard once again. For the traditional indoor program, the Gamecocks claimed the honor for the eighth straight year, and 14th time overall since 2004. JSU's younger beach program claimed the award for the third straight season.
The Gamecocks were also tabbed as an AVCA Honor Roll team for bolstering one of the top team GPAs in the nation. It's the fourth time in the past five years the Gamecocks received additional recognition for academic excellence.
To counter the indoor team, JSU's beach team ranked among the top 20 percent of Division I programs as well.