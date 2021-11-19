JSU, interim coach hope for one more Thurmond-style postgame locker room

JACKSONVILLE — If nothing else goes right for Jacksonville State’s limbo-locked football team this season, the Gamecocks will always have their beloved interim head coach, dancing shirtless, his visor turned backward, in a joyful postgame locker room at Lamar.
The players who gave Maxwell Thurmond his 38-7 victory Saturday in Beaumont, Texas, grin and laugh just thinking about it.
“To be honest, I really don’t know,” running back Ron Wiggins said. “It was a different side of Coach Thurmond than I’ve ever seen before.
“It was cool, though. We got to see Coach Thurmond turnt up.”
Even for players like linebacker Jaylen Swain, who knows Thurmond well, seeing the longtime JSU assistant jump up and down and fling his arms over his head as they chanted “Hey! Hey!” was … something.
“To see Coach Thurmond act like that, I haven’t seen it a lot,” Swain said. “Having him be my position coach, I knew he had it in him. He always used to tell us that he’ll take his shirt off and go crazy sometimes when we win a good game.
“I’m glad to see him be happy, with all of the things that we’ve been through this year, so it was a good time.”
JSU (5-5) hopes to have one more joyous locker room Saturday, in the Gamecocks’ season finale at Eastern Kentucky (6-4).
A victory extends to 19 the school’s FCS-best streak of seasons with a .500-or-better record.
No playoffs, in all probability, so keeping the streak alive will have to do for a season that saw eighth-year head coach John Grass and JSU separate by what Grass called “mutual agreement” with two games to play.
It’ll have to do, as assistant coaches and players wait out the search for Grass’ replacement, all while beginning the process of moving up from FCS to FBS and Conference USA ahead of the 2023 season.
So much uncertainty swirls around the Gamecocks, who try to handle it as best they can.
“We’ve really just got to play football at the end of the day and just believe,” Swain said.
The brew of emotions stirs thickest for longtimers like Thurmond, who played for JSU under Bill Burgess, Mike Williams, then-interim head coach Jeff Richards and Jack Crowe from 1996-2000.
Thurmond coached for JSU all 13 seasons that Crowe served as head coach then returned in 2020.
The guy who once dreamed of serving as head coach at Destin Middle School said he’s living the dream in two weeks as JSU’s interim head coach.
“I grew up here,” Thurmond said. “I came here in 1996 as a 5-4-and-a-half, 155-pound-soaking-wet, walk-on corner. I came to Jacksonville State like that.
“If next Saturday (at EKU) is my last day to be here, I’ll get to leave as the interim head football coach at Jacksonville State. If you really want to write a storybook ending, it can’t get any better than that.”
As for what’s next at JSU, Thurmond said he wants the school to “make the best decision for Jacksonville State, whatever that is.”
Thurmond and the team he now leads prefers to live in the here and now. It showed two quarters before their postgame locker-room frolic.
Lamar kicker Bailey Giffen missed a field goal just before halftime, preserving JSU’s 10-7 lead. JSU players celebrated like they’d won the game, a scene reminiscent of their celebration at Murray State in May, after winning the last of nine Ohio Valley Conference championships.
“It was a missed field goal at halftime in a 10-7 game,” Thurmond said. “The exciting part about it was watching those guys get excited about what, at that time, was a small play in the game.
“That’s what the difference in the game was. They (Lamar) couldn’t get any more joy, any more momentum going because of the energy (JSU’s) guys had on the sideline. They were just cheering for each other and excited to make plays.”
Then came that joyous postgame locker room.
Thurmond arrived late, after doing postgame interviews in his cooler-soaked pullover on the field. Cold though he was, he stayed on the field to pose for pictures with his wife and mother.
He climbed the hill from field level to JSU’s locker room. Players let loose of rap lyrics, and dancing ensued between locker rows.
“I gave these guys a hard time,” Thurmond said. “I tell them all the time they don’t know much about Coach Thurmond. They got a chance to see it. …
“Just to go in and celebrate with the guys, it was exciting for me just to get a win. At the end of the day, I was so proud of the players in that locker room, the coaches, the training staff, everybody that’s involved with this program.”