JSU home baseball series, road softball series are pushed back because of expected rain

Jacksonville State's home baseball series this weekend has been pushed back a day because of the weather forecast.
Instead of playing Friday and Saturday, JSU and Belmont will play a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. and a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tickets are available online at JSUGamecockSports.com and at the stadium ticket office. JSU (13-14, 5-4 OVC) is in fourth place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, while Belmont (12-14, 6-6) is tied for fifth. Belmont was picked to win the league in the OVC's preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors, while JSU was tabbed second.
Storms also have affected the JSU softball team's trip to Austin Peay. Instead of playing Saturday and Sunday, the Gamecocks and the Govs will play a doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m. and a single game Monday at 1 p.m.
JSU (12-16, 10-7 OVC) is in fifth place in the league, while Austin Peay (18-8, 13-6) is in third. The Govs are 8-0 at home this year against OVC competition.