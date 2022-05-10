JSU golf: Sanchez holds down 12th place entering final round

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With one round remaining in the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Jacksonville State's Berta Sanchez sits in 12th place after shooting a 77 in round two.
In the opening round Monday, Sanchez, a sophomore from Barcelona, Spain, proved she belonged after firing a 71. A first-team All-ASUN performer, Sanchez entered round two in sixth place. A 5-over 77 on Tuesday pushed Sanchez back to a tie for 12th place at the end of round two.
Sanchez is tied for the second-highest individual score outside those on the top-four teams, currently, in Florida State (+4), UCLA (+4), Mississippi State (+17) and South Carolina (+19). At the moment, Florida Atlantic's Letizia Bagnoli is the leading individual not on a top-four team at 1 under, just ahead of Sanchez and Georgia Southern's Abby Newton, both at 4 over.
Sanchez will begin the final round at 7:55 a.m. Central time on Wednesday on the front nine. She is paired with FAU's Bagnoli and Kennesaw State's Alizee Vidal for the final round. Live scoring can be found at www.golfstat.com.