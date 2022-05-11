JSU golf: Sanchez finishes 18th in NCAA regional play

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jacksonville State's Berta Sanchez finished the NCAA Tallahassee Regional in a tie for 18th after shooting a three-over 75 in Wednesday's final round.
Sanchez, a sophomore from Barcelona, Spain, fired a 1-under 71 during Monday's opening round and a 5-over 77 on Tuesday. A final-round 75 gave Sanchez a 7-over 223 three-round total, completing the sophomore's season.
Excluding golfers on the advancing teams in the Tallahassee regional, Sanchez finished seventh. She needed a second-place finish or better to advance to the NCAA championships.
Sanchez finished her second season with a team-leading 73.54 stroke average and became just the second player in JSU women's golf history to be selected to play in the regional as an individual.