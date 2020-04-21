JSU golf: If not for COVID-19, favored Gamecocks could've been closing out OVC women's, men's titles this week

If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Jacksonville State just might be clinching its first Ohio Valley Conference women's golf championship today in six years.
The league was set to begin the women's tournament this past Sunday on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove, near Huntsville. It was scheduled to end today.
The JSU men were favored to win their fourth straight championship when their OVC tournament began next Sunday on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at The Shoals.
"I'm really missing it," said JSU golf coach James Hobbs, whose program has won five OVC women's titles and eight men's crowns. "The girls were playing so well before we had to stop. … As for the men, I thought we were headed to a fourth in a row. We had a really good fall season, and we were playing well. I thought it would be one of the best teams we've had."
The numbers back up Hobbs' confidence.
Golfstat ranked the JSU women No. 153 in Division I. The next highest OVC team was Eastern Kentucky at No. 169. The JSU women had a stroke average of 300.7, and the next best in the league was EKU's 305.5.
JSU's best performer was Clair Vermette. The OVC women's golf freshman of the year last season, she shot 70 or better five times this season. Every other golfer in the league combined for 11 times.
The men are ranked No. 116, per Golfstat. UT Martin is the next best in the OVC at No. 158.
Jesus Montenegro, who won the OVC individual title last year, was back, and his stroke average was 71.0, second in the league. Quim Vidal Mora is fourth in the OVC at 71.1.
"With both of them playing with the consistency they have, I thought we had a good chance," Hobbs said.
Even with the season finished, Hobbs still is staying busy. His golfers are working to finish up the semester through online instruction. The JSU men's and women's rosters list 13 golfers from out of the country, including seven from Argentina, two from Germany and one each from England, Peru, Spain and Ecuador, and only two could get home — women's player Valentina Curet of Argentina and men's player Patricio Freundt-Thurne of Peru.
"Valentina got to leave pretty early when it was happening, but she said that as she got home, they already were closing the border," Hobbs said. "The rest are still here, trying to make the best of it."
Hobbs said his players have been "very responsible about shelter in place and distancing."
But, he said they're missing the competition that was lost when the season was cut short.
"One of the real negatives is not getting to play against someone else," Hobbs said. "It's a critical thing with golfers — the pressure of having an opponent."
The NCAA Division I Council has ruled that athletes can get back their year of eligibility they lost this season. Hobbs said women's player Layne Dyar of White Plains has expressed interest in returning. He added that she's nearly finished with her master's degree.
For the men, Hobbs anticipates having Montenegro back. Hobbs said Montenegro is a junior in school but a senior in eligibility, having lost a year because of a violation of amateur rules before he came to JSU.
Hobbs said the plan was to appeal to the NCAA to get Montenegro his fourth year. Now, that won't be necessary.
As for Hobbs' sudden amount of free time otherwise, he is watching plenty of golf replays on television and getting chores done at home that usually get put off until after the season. None of it replaces what's been lost.
"We're trying to stay positive and make the best of the situation," he said. "I've never dealt with anything like this before in all the years of coaching basketball and golf. You have players go down, but the team can go ahead and compete. With this, everything has stopped."