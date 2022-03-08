JSU golf: Gamecocks' Sanchez shoots her way to second career victory

Jacksonville State sophomore Berta Sanchez fired a final-round 68 on Tuesday at the University of North Florida Collegiate, earning her second career win. She also led the Gamecocks' women's golf team to a sixth-place finish.
Sanchez finished the 54-hole event with a 6-under 210 on the par-72, 5,926-yard Jacksonville (Fla.) Golf and Country Club. She tied Furman's Anna Morgan for medalist honors in the 90-player field and got her first win since the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
Sanchez made five birdies in her final round and 13 during the three-round tournament, the most in the field, while shooting 2-under on the course's par-four holes. The final-round 68 came after she shot rounds of 69 and 73 in the first two rounds on Monday. She led the Gamecocks to a 54-hole score of 886, tying Penn State for sixth in the 17-team field. Host North Florida won the tournament with a 1-over 865.
JSU junior Claire Vermette tied for 26th for JSU with a 36-hole score of 223. She carded a final-round 78 after shooting a first-round 72 and second-round 73 on Monday. She made 37 pars in 54 holes, ninth-best in the field.
Senior Valentina Curet shot her second-straight round of 74 on Tuesday after opening play with a morning 77 on Monday. The native of Santiago Del Estero, Argentina, tied for 33rd in the field with a 9-over 225 and made three birdies on Tuesday.
Senior Ana Perez Altuna turned in her best score of the tournament on Tuesday with a final-round 74. The native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, shot a 231 for the tournament to tie for 60th. Freshman Paula Perez Cubinas tied for 73rd after a final-round 78 capped a total score of 235.
The Gamecocks will return to the links March 21, when they begin play in the Kennesaw State Pinetree Intercollegiate at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga.