JSU golf: Claire Vermette qualifies for 123rd U.S. Women's Amateur

JACKSONVILLE — At 8 years old, a young Claire Vermette enjoyed playing golf and learning about the game with First Tee after school and in the summer.
When she was 12, she began to fall in love with the game even more as she began working with her first swing coach.
As a college graduate, Vermette is now preparing to take on one of the biggest challenges in the sport.
The former Jacksonville State golfer is set to play in the 123rd U.S. Women’s Amateur, becoming the first women's golfer in program history to qualify for the event. She'll travel to Los Angeles, California, where she’ll play at the Bel-Air Country Club from Aug. 7-13.
Vermette, who finished her fifth season at Jacksonville State as a graduate student, said that despite going into the process with some doubt in her abilities as she started the process, being able to come out as a qualifier helped give her a boost of confidence.
“Honestly, it feels incredible, because I struggle a little bit with self doubt at times, which I shouldn't, but I do think everyone does,” Vermette said. “I was a little bit nervous about it, but honestly to be able to accomplish that, where I was having some doubts, was a really good self-reassuring thing to do because the field was pretty strong.”
While Vermette was up against plenty of golfers from top schools, she said she was proud to represent Jacksonville State.
She added that she hopes that it shows athletes, even those that play other sports, that they can still find success in their sport at a smaller school like JSU.
“I went to JSU all five years,” Vermette said. “Playing for the school and representing it the whole time, it shows that no matter where you are, as long as you work really hard, and you have your set goals and you just work towards that, it doesn't matter where you go, you can still accomplish great things.”
JSU women’s golf coach Robbie Fields said that while the competition Vermette will go against is among the best in the world, he has full confidence that she would find success.
“She doesn't miss. Once she starts making more putts, that's when she'll be really dangerous, but she does not miss off the tee,” Fields said. “She has put a lot of work into that over the years. She's probably the best ball striker that I've coached, and this was only year five for me. I know it hasn’t been a long time, but I spent a year at Mississippi State as a volunteer and out-ball strikes everybody there that I coached."
Vermette finished her JSU career ranking among the top of almost every career program record, claiming first in many. Some of her top rankings include finishing first in career par or better rounds (38), career rounds played (142) and career birdies (326).
She was also a 2023 Eagle Owl Award recipient after posting a 4.0 GPA in her pursuit of both undergraduate and graduate degrees in sports management and earning three first-team all-conference honors.
“She was the first first phone call I made to a player once I got hired last year,” Fields said. “From the get go, I could tell how impressive she was gonna be. She was here five years and had a 4.0 and never made anything less than an A in class. So from an intelligence and IQ level, very smart, but just the way that she grasped everything that we talked about over the past year in coaching, she wanted all the coaching she wanted to learn.”
While Vermette said that everything meant a lot to her in her final season, she said that her mindset during her time at JSU helped her find the success she had.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Vermette said. “That gets in the way sometimes, but it also pushed me a lot mentally when I'm in the middle of a tournament round or I'm at practice.”
Added Vermette: “They say pressure creates diamonds. I put a lot of pressure on myself and I still do to this day. I'm trying to work on that a little bit, but I think that really motivated me to do the very best that I could and practice as hard as I could.”
As she prepares for the challenge ahead, the former JSU star already has plenty to be excited for beyond the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Vermette said that at the end of August, she will be playing in stage I of the LGPA Q-School in California with hopes of achieving Epson Tour status. She will be among 500 of the top golfers, with the top 95, including ties, advancing to stage II.
“I'm trying to get Epson Tour status by making it to stage two, at stage II you get guaranteed Epson status,” Vermette said. “Then I could play on the Epson Tour for a year, play really well there and then get my LPGA Tour card that way. There's different ways you can get your tour card, but Q-School is a really big experience. I’m going to be going against the best players in the world that are trying to get their tour cards, so I'm extremely excited.”
As she reflected back on her JSU career, adding that she’s thankful for the opportunity that Jacksonville State and coach Nate Hobbs gave her to play collegiate golf, she said that the younger version of herself would be proud of the accomplishments she made at every level.
“She was just having fun. I mean, she fell in love with the game before she even cared about performing,” Vermette said. “I think that is kind of what you need as a fundamental base for if you're gonna play any sport. You have to love it first and I would say that she loved it. She loved being with her friends and playing, and to grow up now and realize that I'm still doing that now, there's obviously the performance aspect, but you still have made all these friends throughout college and still had a blast. She'd be very happy and shocked that I got this far.”