JSU golf: Claire Vermette qualifies for 123rd U.S. Women's Amateur

IMG_9003.jpeg

Claire Vermette was selected to play in the 123rd U.S. Women's Amateur.

 Photo by Brandon Phillips, JSU Athletics

JACKSONVILLE — At 8 years old, a young Claire Vermette enjoyed playing golf and learning about the game with First Tee after school and in the summer.

When she was 12, she began to fall in love with the game even more as she began working with her first swing coach.

