JSU Friday Conversation: Golf's Montenegro talks missing golf, getting rest, what he likes about Jacksonville

Jacksonville State's Jesus Dario Montenegro appeared prime for another great finish to his college golf season.
After helping JSU win a third straight Ohio Valley Conference men's golf championship last year, the Gamecocks would've been heavy favorites to take home No. 4 at this year's tournament at The Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. In addition, he was the defending men's individual champion and appeared ready to compete for another crown. He led the league with a 71.0-stroke average, which is the second best in school history.
He is one of eight JSU players to take medalist honors at the OVC championships, but none of the previous seven won a second time.
Then came the shutdown of sports in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Montenegro is trying to stay upbeat and positive as he manages his days without golf tournaments. A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, he is remaining in Jacksonville. He'll begin his senior year at JSU this fall.
Reached this week by phone, Montenegro took time to participate in The Anniston Star's JSU Friday conversation.
Question: Could you go over what all you've been doing since sports were shut down in March?
Answer: I've just been working out, sometimes in my apartment, then trying to stay inside, trying to be healthy. It's been a difficult time for everyone. It's been a weird situation for all of us.
Q: What's it like for a guy like you who's accustomed to being out on the course as often as you can be to not play as much as you usually do?
A: It's been really hard for me because I was trying to play some tournaments this summer. With this virus, most of those tournaments were canceled. I don't know when I'm going to play again but I'm waiting for the tournaments. Also, it's been difficult to play golf again. I didn't play golf for a month, so it's been kind of difficult to get back to the rhythm to play golf again. It's been a weird situation for everybody.
Q: When is the last time you went a month without playing golf?
A: Hmm, I don't remember. I think it was when I was a kid, probably, but I don't remember exactly when it was.
Q: What are some of the things you're getting to do that you would not have gotten to do if you were busy with golf and the season?
A: Getting rest. We had been playing every weekend, almost. Workouts in the morning, class in the afternoon, and then golf. Sometimes we're traveling. It's difficult sometimes to get rest and have the most energy to play. I'm trying to work out more and practice more. Also, I'm trying to work on my golf technique. It's getting better.
Q: I imagine one of the hard things about this is not being around your teammates. What ways do you try to keep in touch with your teammates and how much do you miss them?
A: We try to talk every day. Most of them are not in Jacksonville.
Q: Why did you choose Jacksonville State in the first place?
A: My friend, a former player at Jacksonville State, talked to me about coming to Jacksonville. It was a difficult decision to come to the U.S.
Q: What have you liked about Jacksonville State so far?
A: The town is small, so I can go everywhere, without asking for a ride. I can meet my friends in five minutes and be with them. That's the thing that I like from this place.
Q: What was the biggest adjustment to coming to Jacksonville to live and go to school?
A: To go back to school to study again. My last years at my last school, I finished in an online high school. So, I didn't study as much as I do here. That was the hardest part for me because I was not used to studying more like I'm doing here. It was kind of difficult.
Q: What's been your favorite classes since coming to Jacksonville State?
A: I'm doing (business) management, and I really like the major. Also, I like the marketing classes. Those are kind of my favorite classes.
Q: It seems like coming to Jacksonville State has worked out well for you. Is this what you anticipated or has it been a surprise?
A: Kind of a surprise. My golf is getting better. Also, Coach (James Hobbs) is helping me with my patience. I'm really improving at this place, so I'm really happy with what I'm doing here. I have a year left, so I know I'm going to get better than what I'm doing now.
Q: You've got one more year. What are your goals when you get to come back, be with your team and play tournaments again?
A: Keep playing like I was doing. The team was doing really good. Individually, I was playing really good golf. Try to qualify for the big tournaments, like the U.S. Amateur and the individual tournaments that I play in the summer. Try to get inside the top 200 for the world rankings. So, those are the goals for the next year.
Q: You guys on the JSU men's golf team were playing really well when the shutdown happened. What do you think your chances were to win the Ohio Valley Conference again?
A: I think nobody could beat us. We were playing really good golf. I know that they changed the format of the tournament (to a match-play championship round), but I'm pretty sure nobody could beat us. At that course and at that tournament, it was really special for us.
Q: Last question: on a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you miss golf?
A: Eleven, I think. (Laughs) I've been playing golf, but it's not the same as when I'm playing tournaments. I'm happy that I'm practicing and everything, but I really want to play tournaments.