JSU Friday Conversation: Beach volleyball's Nelson talks summer job, 'Ozark,' and going to school in Alabama

Bailey Nelson's season of beach volleyball got short-circuited before it even began.
Nelson's Jacksonville State squad was scheduled to start its season March 20 with a home doubleheader against Chattanooga. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened, and only eight days before the opener, the Ohio Valley Conference suspended spring sports. Later, they were canceled.
This was supposed to be a big season in the OVC for beach volleyball. Austin Peay, Morehead State, UT Martin, Chattanooga, Eastern Kentucky and JSU were set to compete for the league's first beach volleyball championship. The Gamecocks' program is still in its infancy. The school's board of trustees approved adding beach volleyball in April 2015. The Gamecocks played their first match March 19, 2016.
Nelson, a sophomore from Huntington Beach, Calif., is one of four players listed on JSU's 14-member beach team that didn't also play indoor volleyball in the fall. So, this was her and her teammates' chance to join the fun of competition.
Even so, when reached this week in Huntington Beach for The Anniston Star's Jax State Friday conversation, Nelson sounded upbeat and prepared to be positive about whatever the pandemic throws her way.
Question: What have you been doing since school and the season were called off?
Answer: I finished out school, and I also start summer school today, which is exciting. Also, I have been doing our at-home workouts, which our trainer (Zach Elbirt) has been sending us. He's been really great about adjusting to equipment we may or may not have at home. He's making it super easy for everyone to stay fit, which is super nice.
Also, I just started a new summer job.
Q: What's the summer job?
A: I actually sell for a company called Cutco (which sells knives). I do all my sales on the phone.
Q: Are you a good phone person? Is that why you wanted to do this?
A: I took this opportunity to build my resume and keep myself busy. Something to do during quarantine.
Q: What are some of the good things about getting this break?
A: Of course, a lot of negative comes from it, but a positive I saw is this is a great time for me to work on myself. I'm never going to get time like this to work on myself again, unless another pandemic comes around. So I'm able to sit back and re-evaluate my goals. Really work on myself. Work on my time management. Just, overall, become more responsible, because a lot more things are on my shoulders because we aren't on campus. So, I'm looking at this as an opportunity for growth within myself.
Q: When you have some down time, are there any good television shows you've caught up with that you might not have time to watch if you were busy with school and your season right now?
A: One show that my dad has been pushing me to watch but I never got around to it is "Ozark." It's on Netflix, and they had a new season just come out at the beginning of quarantine. So, my family binge-watched the first couple of seasons so we could all watch the new season together.
I never would've had the opportunity. That was really good quality time with my family — being able to binge-watch our favorite show together.
Q: What do you miss most about being part of the Jacksonville State beach volleyball team at this time of the year?
A: I miss my team. We really were such a unit. It's so fun to be around my teammates and my coaches and all the support we have with the team. We just have so much fun going out on the court together, getting through our strengths and our weaknesses together. I really miss getting better with my best friends.
Q: With your coach (Todd Garvey), it seems like he's not just looking for exceptional athletes but exceptional people for his program. What is it that brought you to Jacksonville State all the way from Huntington Beach?
A: I actually had a recruiter, and she was like, "I want you to take a look at this little, small city in Alabama." I was like, "I've never been to Alabama, but you know what? I'll do it." So, I visited Jacksonville, and I fell in love. I had an open mind coming in, so I was like, "Let's go take a look."
I completely fell in love, and that's because not only is the campus pretty, but I also got the family-away-from-home feel. Family is super important to me. That feel on a college campus was incredible to me, and I knew when I visited that campus and met some people that this was where I would be spending the next four years of my life.
Q: When you first visited Jacksonville State was there anything you saw that was similar to back home and what did you see that maybe you said, "Wow, that's really interesting and different"?
A: Similar to back home … well, I honestly didn't see any similarities to back home. (Laughs) I'm not going to lie.
Q: No beach.
A: Yeah. (Laughs) But, I also think that was why I was attracted to JSU, because although California is great, but in college, I did want a different experience. Jacksonville fit perfectly. As for differences … I would say everyone is much more friendly. I know that's a Southern thing as well. But, because it is smaller, you get to know a lot more people. You get to build a lot more close relationships. That's something I really enjoy.
I could just go over to the next apartment, and I would know those people. In California, walking down the street, I'm not going to know that person because there are so many people. So that's something I really liked as well.
Q: On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you miss playing beach volleyball right now?
A: Oh, 10! (Laughs) I miss it so much.
Q: Do you miss the sport or your teammates more, or is it kind of a tie?
A: I would say it's a tie. I love the sport. Obviously, it's what I went to college for, but again, my teammates, they are literally my best friends off the court as well. I see them 24/7, and I never get tired of them. That's something I miss, but I really miss being in the sand as well, playing something that is a huge stress reliever for me.