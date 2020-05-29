JSU Friday Conversation: Basketball's Walker talks painting, gardening, and being from family of athletes

Jacksonville State's Jayla Walker comes from an athletic family.
Her father, James Walker, was a world-class hurdler at Auburn — certainly one of the best in Southeastern Conference history. He won eight league championships in various hurdle events from 1976-79 and was NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles in 1978 and '79. He qualified for the 1980 Olympics but didn't get to compete because of a United States boycott.
Her brother, Jonathan, attended Auburn, too, and pulled off the rare combination of running indoor track for the Tigers and playing basketball under Tony Barbee. He finished his senior season in 2016.
Jayla is following her own path, however, as she is playing women's basketball at Jacksonville State. Attending JSU might even put her in the center of family get-togethers as her immediate family can come down from the Huntsville area and other family members from Birmingham and Atlanta can hop over for games, too.
A 5-foot-9 guard from Sparkman High School and a rising senior, Walker is an important part of the playing rotation. In three years, she has appeared in 72 games with 12 starts and averages 3.0 points a game.
Reached by phone this week at her home in Huntsville, Walker graciously agreed to participate in The Anniston Star's JSU Friday conversation.
Question: Could you start by going over what you've been doing since the spring sports were canceled and the campus was shut down?
Answer: Since quarantine when we got sent home a week before spring break, I've really been trying to work out, still being an athlete. I'm getting to spend a lot of time with my family at home, as much as I can. But, I'm working out because we will be returning soon, hopefully.
Q: What are some of the things you've been able to do at home that you ordinarily wouldn't get to do if everything was running regularly?
A: I've been doing a lot of outdoor activities around the house. For example, I've been helping my mom garden outside. (Laughs.) I've been walking around the neighborhood. My family has taken trips to the park. It's just stuff that we never had a chance to do with my parents' busy lives and me being away from home.
I've started new hobbies. I've been painting since I've been home. It's just new stuff, new activities, new hobbies that I never get a chance to do because of being a student-athlete and not being able to sit down and relax a lot.
Q: Is painting something you had done before or is this totally new?
A: This is completely new. I had the idea of doing it but I never really had a chance, so I figured, "Why not now?" So, I've been painting a couple of things since I've been home.
Q: What do you like to paint?
A: I like to paint cartoon characters. One of my teammates asked me to paint her a shoe, so I painted her a shoe. I keep it real simple. (Laughs) I'm not that great at painting.
Q: You mentioned your mother (Jennifer Walker) and gardening. Is that something she really enjoys doing?
A: Yes, my mom really enjoys it. She doesn't get to do it as often because of her job, but if I'm home, I'll help her. She's been gardening since before I was born. She told me she has her landscape license. So, she's a big gardener and has a lot of flowers around the house and trees and everything. It looks really nice.
Q: You come from an athletic family. How does it help you to have two people who can give you advice, if you want, and know exactly what you're going through?
A: It's a great feeling. It actually has brought my brother and me closer together in recent years, because he had phased out of college and I had phased in. It was another chance for him to stay around the game. Just hearing their stories and actually being able to witness my brother's experiences, it's nice to know something that others may not know.
They give great advice, and they're always supporting me and helping me see things from a different perspective. It's really great.
Q: What's a good piece of advice that your brother has given you that you may not have thought of otherwise.
A: He's really competitive and really likes to push me to my limits. He always tells me to get out of my comfort zone. He tells me that you can't really get better if you stay within your comfort zone. He tells me that I need to learn to step outside the box and do things that I'm not used to. That's really helped me learn and grow as a player.
Q: That's interesting that you bring that up, because your JSU coach, Rick Pietri, has mentioned that at one point this past season that he was in a bind and needed somebody to play point guard for a little bit. He said you were the first one to volunteer. What made you throw up your hand and say, "Hey, I'll give it a try"?
A: Growing up, I had always been somebody who was able to bring the ball up the court. As years went on, people were actually playing that role, so I was moved to my actual position (off-guard), but I always knew in me that I had the ability to step into that position if I was needed. I wanted to take a chance and do something different that I hadn't done and see the game from another view. I really enjoyed it. It was fun, for a little point guard debut.
Q: With your dad being such a great track athlete, did you ever give track a try?
A: When I was little, he wanted me to be a track star. He wanted me to grow up and run track. I did try it. I tried it for about a summer, but it wasn't my thing. I wasn't into it, but I tried my hardest for my dad because he's big on track.
Q: Basketball is a great sport, too. What drew you to basketball?
A: As a kid, your parents put you in every sport, but growing up with a big brother, I kind of followed his footsteps a little bit. So, I played some of the same sports he did. I even did T-ball. All kids kind of do that. Basketball was one of the main sports they put in front of me as a child. It really grew on me, and I started taking it more seriously when I started getting older.
Q: What drew you to Jacksonville State?
A: I really wanted to find a place that was far enough from home but close enough so family could still come and support me. When I first knew of Jacksonville State, that was one of the key things for me. I have family in Birmingham and Atlanta and here in Huntsville.
From a basketball standpoint, the style of play is very similar to what I was used to. I wanted to stay within the range of how I played and what I knew I could bring to the table for the team.
Q: Last question. It sounds like you're taking advantage of being at home and you're enjoying the time with your family, but on a scale of 1 to 10, how much have you missed being around your friends at school?
A: Oh, no doubt a 10. (Laughs) I have really been missing my friends and my teammates a lot. I'm used to seeing them every day, all day. Talking on the phone, which is nice, but it's not like being able to be in the same place. I can't wait for us to all be back together.