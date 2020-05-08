JSU Friday conversation: Baseball's Isaac Alexander talks hunting, his little sister, 'American Idol'

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we at The Anniston Star have written plenty of stories about what we're doing without — sports are canceled, restaurants aren't allowing people to eat inside, and almost everyone needs a haircut because the stylists' shops are closed.
Well, how about some of the good things we're getting a chance to enjoy? So, The Star is doing a semi-regular series of Friday conversations with Jacksonville State athletes who for the first time in years aren't hustling to and from games, road trips, meetings, practices and conditioning workouts. They're getting a chance to breathe.
Jacksonville State junior Isaac Alexander, a three-year starter at shortstop for the baseball team, graciously agreed to be the first one to step up.
Question: Isaac, what are you doing to fill your time?
Answer: I'm spending time with my family. That's the main thing. I'm getting to fish and go hunting a lot, which I normally don't get to do. Just hanging out, getting ready for something to happen.
Q: Who introduced you to hunting and fishing?
A: My granddad owns a ranch close to where I live. He keeps cows on it. There are some woods back in the back of it. There's always been deer and turkey. I went with him when I was little and liked it. It's nice being outdoors and enjoying nature. I'm a big nature person. So, I've gotten to turkey hunt a lot lately. I usually don't get to, because it's right in the middle of baseball season.
Q: From Facebook posts by your mother, we can tell you're getting to spend time with your little sister, 9-year-old EllaJo.
A: Oh, yeah. (Laughing)
Q: What are some of the things you two like to do together?
A: She loves — she absolutely loves — to ride bikes. Just recently, we rescued a dog (a male corgi/lab mix named Buddy), and we're getting to spend time with it. It's probably one of the best things that she loves to do. We love to take it on walks.
We get to go fishing together and all kinds of stuff. It's fun getting to spend time with her.
Q: We've seen photos on Facebook of you playing the video game "Guitar Hero" with her. Who's better?
A: I think I've got her beat right now, but she's getting better at it. One of the first times she played was the other day, and she's already on the second level. So, she's coming up there.
Q: Have you gotten a chance to catch up on any good television shows that you might not watch if you were busy with the season?
A: Well, we've been watching "American Idol" as a family, and I don't usually get to watch that. I'm not a real big TV watcher. I'm an outdoors person, but I've been watching a couple of TV shows. It's hard to watch TV without sports on, though.
Q: Your girlfriend, Bethany Randall, is a Jacksonville State beach volleyball player. Both of you are missing your seasons. What kind of help is it for you and her that you're both going through the same thing?
A: Mainly, we're able to support each other and understand the sorrows. We can help push each other to stay positive and to find some good out of the situation. Hopefully, we're ready for next season.
Q: Bethany had her 21st birthday this past Monday. Did you get her anything special?
A: I got her a necklace, and I sent her some flowers. She's back home in Florida, so we didn't get to see each other on her birthday. She liked it. I hope she had a good time. I didn't get to spend it with her.
Q: What do you miss most about being part of the Jacksonville State baseball team at this time of the year?
A: I miss spending time with my teammates. It's hard being away from them for this long. I miss the relationships we had and getting to hang out with everybody.
Q: Do you get a chance to talk to anybody from Jacksonville State?
A: We keep up with each other on social media and stuff but it's not the same as having them face to face and playing sports with them.
Q: What are you doing these days baseball-wise?
A: I've been trying to hit and work out. I was preparing for summer baseball, but I was informed about two days ago that my summer team is canceled. That's kind of a bummer. I think they're slowly canceling each team as the virus spreads. I'm looking for another team, but I don't know if that's going to happen. It might just have to be a nothing-to-do summer.
Q: On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you miss playing baseball?
A: Definitely a big 9.9 or 10, for sure. It's been wild. It's probably been the longest period of time without playing baseball since high school. (Alexander played basketball in high school as well as baseball in spring and summer.)
I'm feeling it. It feels like it's been a year since we played, and it's only been about two months.