JSU football: Zion Webb wins OVC offensive player of the week honor

Jacksonville State's Zion Webb passes the ball over Eastern Illinois' Colin Bohanek during the JSU vs Eastern Illinois OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

A week after throwing four interceptions in a loss to Austin Peay, Jacksonville State's Zion Webb played so well that the Ohio Valley Conference named him its offensive player of the week.

Webb, a redshirt junior, threw for 249 yards and rushed for 63 in a 44-23 win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday. He threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

The Gamecocks also finished with 282 rushing yards and 258 passing for a total of 540, which is JSU's first 500-yard game this season.

The Gamecocks (8-2, 5-1 OVC) will play Sunday at Murray State (5-1, 5-1) at 2 p.m.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

