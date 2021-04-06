JSU football: Zion Webb wins OVC offensive player of the week honor

A week after throwing four interceptions in a loss to Austin Peay, Jacksonville State's Zion Webb played so well that the Ohio Valley Conference named him its offensive player of the week.
Webb, a redshirt junior, threw for 249 yards and rushed for 63 in a 44-23 win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday. He threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.
The Gamecocks also finished with 282 rushing yards and 258 passing for a total of 540, which is JSU's first 500-yard game this season.
The Gamecocks (8-2, 5-1 OVC) will play Sunday at Murray State (5-1, 5-1) at 2 p.m.