JSU football: Zion Webb practices while appealing to NCAA for a seventh year

Zion Webb

Zion Webb goes through Jacksonville State's spring practice March 4, 2023.

 Brandon Phillips, JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — After Zion Webb led Jacksonville State to an ASUN Conference championship, the quarterback appeared to have his curtain call following the final game of the year.

Even so, the all-conference performer may suit up for one more season, despite being on the team since 2017. Webb has appealed to the NCAA to get back the year he missed in 2021 when he sat out the year because of a torn knee ligament.