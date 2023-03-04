JSU football: Zion Webb practices while appealing to NCAA for a seventh year

JACKSONVILLE — After Zion Webb led Jacksonville State to an ASUN Conference championship, the quarterback appeared to have his curtain call following the final game of the year.
Even so, the all-conference performer may suit up for one more season, despite being on the team since 2017. Webb has appealed to the NCAA to get back the year he missed in 2021 when he sat out the year because of a torn knee ligament.
If successful, he would dress out this fall for a seventh season in a JSU uniform.
On Saturday afternoon when JSU opened spring practice, Webb went through workouts, wearing his familiar No. 10 jersey. Afterward, JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed Webb is hoping to get another year of eligibility.
“He’s had enough medical things to be able to have another year back, so we’re hopeful for that,” Rodriguez said.
Across Webb’s six season’s at Jacksonville State, the veteran has technically played only three “true” seasons of football.
After redshirting in 2017, Webb served as backup quarterback in 2018 and 2019, seeing action in 17 games during that span.
Webb was named the starting quarterback for JSU’s spring football season in 2021, earning first-team all-conference honors before going down with a torn ACL in the team’s FCS quarterfinal loss to Delaware.
That season didn't count against athletes because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Webb's injury sidelined him for the fall 2021 season, he played his third “true” season as JSU’s starter last year and led the team to an unofficial ASUN Conference championship.
“We talked about it right at the end of the year, but it’s got to be his decision with what he wanted to do,” Rodriguez said. “I love to coach him because you could coach him hard. Football is important to him.”
For defensive lineman Chris Hardie, the chance to have one of the team leaders back for another season gives him even more confidence.
“He’s very good. It makes me feel a whole lot better,” Hardie said. “You know, just to have that veteran guy as a leader, it’s always good for your chemistry and team.”
Rodriguez said that many of the players share the same level of respect for Webb.
“He obviously knows our offense, but he’s good around the guys,” Rodriguez said. “I think the guys respect him and he can help us. He’s always really good about helping teach the young guys.”
One of the “young guys” Rodriguez mentioned is redshirt freshman quarterback Te’Sean Smoot, who appeared in two games and threw his first collegiate touchdown pass in JSU’s game against Tulsa.
For the Ohio native, sitting behind Webb helped him soak up information on the sidelines during his first season as a Gamecock.
“Traveling every game and being on the sideline, I definitely learned a lot just reading defenses and stuff like that,” Smoot said. “It got to a point in the season where I would see a defense and know we were about to check a play or something like that.”
After a full season behind him, Smoot said that the friendly competition will only escalate if Webb is granted another season of eligibility.
“Last year, it was a friendly competition,” Smoot said. “Every day, I just came in, I did what I did, stacked days and pushed him to work harder. We won the conference and stuff like that. I’m blessed to just be in this position, but it’s definitely going to be some competition.”
Rodriguez said that as Webb waits to hear from the NCAA for his extra year of eligibility, the veteran appears to be healthier than he’s ever been.
“This is the first time he’s really been healthy for this long of a stretch," Rodriguez said. "You know, he’s had a full eight-week offensive program, and (it’s) really the first time he’s been able to do that. He’s gained about, I don’t know, 15 pounds and then he looks pretty strong, so we’re hopeful that (successful appeal) will happen.”