 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU Football: Zion Webb dominates highlight reel in second scrimmage

Zion Webb

Zion Webb makes a big play during Saturday's scrimmage.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb doesn’t deliver jaw-dropping plays with regularity in practice the way some of the other Gamecock quarterbacks do.

But Saturday’s scrimmage left little doubt that Webb has maintained a stranglehold on the starting job even though he has not received NCAA clearance regarding his eligibility this fall.