JSU Football: Zion Webb dominates highlight reel in second scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State quarterback Zion Webb doesn’t deliver jaw-dropping plays with regularity in practice the way some of the other Gamecock quarterbacks do.
But Saturday’s scrimmage left little doubt that Webb has maintained a stranglehold on the starting job even though he has not received NCAA clearance regarding his eligibility this fall.
On Saturday, Webb and redshirt freshman quarterback Te’Sean Smooth each received four series to lead the offense through several different situations. Webb’s possessions came primarily with the first string, resulting in two touchdowns and a pair of field goals from 36 and 39 yards away.
Both of Webb’s scores went to tight end Pearson Baldwin, who hauled in catches 60 and 12 yards on those plays.
Smoot, who spent the afternoon primarily with the second string, found the end zone only once, when he tossed a four-yard completion to tight end Jacob Barrick.
As reporters, we watch every play of JSU's practices. Inevitably we see something that makes us go "wow" or just otherwise leaves us impressed.
Below are those plays, as selected by us.
1. Our unanimous selection for best play in the scrimmage came early on when quarterback Ashton Frye hit tight end Josh Leonard 25 yards downfield in the end zone for the scrimmage’s first touchdown. The play was all the more impressive because Leonard hauled it in with one hand and made it look pretty effortless as well.
T2. Frye hit tight end Brock Rechsteiner on a 3-yard pass for his second score of the day. Again, the catch might have been the best part as Rechsteiner had to make a contested catch that required him to almost rip the ball away from the defender, who appeared to have near-perfect coverage on the play. (Waldrep’s choice)
T2. The offense only needed a yard or two, but it might as well have been 100 when safety Peyton Otte collided with running back J’Wan Evans for a loss of three yards. (Ashworth’s choice)
— Running back Keeshaun Glanton scored twice on Saturday on runs of 14 and one yard, respectively.
— Junior kicker Alen Karajic connected on both field goal attempts, first from 36 and then from 39 yards out.
— Freshman kicker Garrison Rippa hit his lone field goal from 42 yards out.
— Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said it was nice to have a crowd consisting of alumni in the stands. The Gamecocks coach said he can’t wait to welcome in a much larger group when the team closes the spring with a public practice on Thursday, April 13.
“I would plead to our fans to come out to the spring game, there’s no cost for it,” Rodriguez said. “If we could get a few thousand people here, it really helps. Not only for just the environment but for the quarterbacks having to be louder, feel a sense of intensity. And plus the players, we know football is important when you see people here it makes it seem so.”